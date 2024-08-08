SINGAPORE: While the world’s eyes are glued to the thrilling victories and heart-stopping defeats at the Paris Olympics, a different kind of triumph has quietly unfolded in Vienna.

Three of Singapore’s young musicians have emerged as stars at the International Young Musicians Music Competition (IYMMC), showcasing the Lion City’s prowess on a global stage far from the sports arena.

In a historic first for Singapore, these young pianists swept the top awards in their respective categories at the IYMMC finals on 27 July.

Their victories have not only brought pride to their homeland but have also signalled the arrival of Singapore as a force to be reckoned with in the world of classical music.

Singapore’s young musicians

Kazel, Karel, and Kyan, the talented trio, each shone brightly under the international spotlight. Thirteen-year-old Kazel wowed the judges with her rendition of Prelude in B flat by Bach and Puck by Grieg, securing the top prize in the 13-15-year-old category.

Her journey with the piano began at the tender age of six, and since 2019, she has been collecting accolades and medals for her musical talent.

Karel, an 11-year-old prodigy, defied early doubts about her tiny hands to claim the top spot in the 10-12-year-old category with her performance of Arabesque No.2 by Debussy.

Her determination and love for music have led her to win multiple competitions in Singapore, leading up to her international success.

Seven-year-old Kyan, the youngest of the trio, demonstrated his precocious talent with a performance that earned him the second prize in his category.

His rendition of Austrian Dance from Burgmüller Etude Op.100 No 14 and Theme from Moldau by Smetana showcased his musical maturity far beyond his years.

The children’s music teacher, Ms Ong, spoke proudly about her students’ achievements. She revealed that the trio had been preparing for the competition since February, their hard work and dedication paying off spectacularly in the finals.

Ms Ong also noted that this was the first time Singaporeans had participated in the IYMMC, and their success has put Singapore firmly on the map as a nation of serious musical contenders.

What makes their achievements even more remarkable is that these young musicians do not attend specialized music schools. Instead, their milestones are a testament to the support from their families, their deep love for classical music, and their unwavering grit and perseverance.

Exemplary ambassadors for Singapore

Ms Ong shared that the children were exemplary ambassadors for Singapore during their first trip to Europe. “They knew they had to be on their best behaviour, carrying the Singapore flag with them. They were great ambassadors to our little nation,” she said.

As the world continues to celebrate athletic achievements in Paris, Singapore’s young pianists remind us that triumphs come in many forms.

Their success at the IYMMC is a shining example of how passion, talent, and hard work can lead to extraordinary accomplishments, no matter the stage.