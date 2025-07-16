// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Depositphotos/ ake1150sb (for illustration purposes only)
‘First dates without first-class prices: What did you do besides eat and caffeinate?’

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: When one Redditor turned to the internet for advice on arranging a budget-friendly first date in Singapore, he probably wasn’t thinking of cemetery strolls and animal healing to come up, but these were exactly what came up.

In a post that rapidly collected responses, the user wrote: “Besides eating and coffee, what’s the most fun first date that you had in Singapore? Looking for activities that preferably won’t cost money or cost very little, and can get to know each other better. I can think of park/beach walks, but the weather recently is so unpredictable, either super-hot or super heavy rain.”

The platform community didn’t fail to surprise. A combination of romance, comicality, wit, and pragmatism poured in, depicting an astonishingly delightful image of what dating can look like on a shoestring budget in the Lion City.

Talking life among the dead?

One of the most eyebrow-raising recommendations was dull yet extraordinarily poetic: “Go cemetery to talk about life.” While not the average rom-com situation, there’s something irrefutably profound about contemplating one’s existence while sauntering among gravestones. Scary and unnerving? Maybe. But unforgettable? Definitely.

Culture, air-con, and free admission

For those who wish their dates to be slightly more conservative (and less eerie), museums were the top suggestion.

“A museum date? Like the National Gallery or National Museum, which should be free for locals.”

It’s a win-win — good conversation starters, a break from the heat, and zero entrance fee for Singaporeans. Additionally, you get to amaze your date with art evaluations, or at least, your best effort at one.

More than just monkeys

Another happy-go-lucky response came from a user who advocated for the Singapore Zoo as an entertaining and guaranteed choice:

“I like zoo! Because 1) Talk about animals, 2) Talk about anything, 3) Walk non-stop, 4) If hate each other, can just look at animals.”

It’s an unexpectedly strategic idea—sufficient walking, natural chat starters, and an elegant way to sidestep awkward stillness. Worst case, you bond over a shared love for alligators.

A perspective on dating itself

Some users reflected on the character of first dates in general.

“It’s not about what you do on a date, it’s about the person you are with. Even the most boring activities can be enjoyable.”

This is a reminder that connection outdoes location and it hit a nerve with many. After all, the most fruitful first dates often depend less on the plan and more on the person one is with.

Coffee, but make it strategic

Nonetheless, the tried-and-tested coffee date got its portion of love, specifically from users who see it as both low on pressure and logistically shrewd.

“First date should always be over coffee, get to know a person first. If it’s good, go out on park walks. If it’s bad, you can ‘escape’ easy.” With Singapore’s café culture booming, it’s hard to go wrong with this scenario.

Sunsets and snacks on rooftops

Then, some provided full-on date schedules, like this picturesque recommendation: “Buy a few snacks and drinks from 7-11… Go to Esplanade rooftop or Marina Barrage at blue hour (usually 6–7:30 p.m.)… Should be quiet and comfortable enough for conversations.”

A sunset, a view, and a mini picnic—all for the  of a price of a Slurpee and a pack of Pocky? That’s dating done right.

So, whether you’re scheduling a first date or just attempting to revive an old spark but have no intention of emptying your wallet, Singaporeans know how to take advantage of their city. From graveyards to towering rooftops, the message is strong — great dates don’t have to come with a fee, just a little imagination and the right company.

