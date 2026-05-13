Firebomb attacks by suspected Singapore loan sharks hit four Johor Bahru homes

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Four homes in Johor Bahru’s Bukit Indah were damaged in separate Molotov cocktail attacks believed to be linked to a Singapore-based loan shark syndicate, according to Malaysian police.

The incidents, which took place in Iskandar Puteri, have ignited fresh concerns over how cross-border illegal moneylending operations are spilling into residential areas and placing families at risk.

According to Malaysian national news agency Bernama, quoted by The Star, the Iskandar Puteri police headquarters confirmed on Monday (May 11) that investigations are underway under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951 and Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire.

Police said all four homes were targeted with Molotov cocktails in separate attacks.

Cross-border loan shark activity raises concern

While illegal moneylending activity has long existed in Singapore, attacks carried out across the border add another layer of concern, especially for residents living in Johor neighbourhoods popular with Singaporeans and cross-border workers.

Bukit Indah sits close to the Second Link and has become a familiar residential area for Malaysians working in Singapore, for Singaporeans with property there, and for families who commute regularly between the two countries. This has also made such neighbourhoods vulnerable to intimidation tactics tied to debt collection disputes.

Residents worry about neighbourhood safety

Iskandar Puteri Member of Parliament Liew Chin Tong visited the affected area after the attacks and thanked the police for their fast action after reports were lodged. He also backed residents who have started discussing tighter neighbourhood safety measures and community monitoring efforts. Mr Liew also said welfare aid would be given to families affected by the attacks.

Firebomb attacks carry bigger risks

While no injuries were mentioned in the initial reports, the incidents have unsettled residents as firebomb attacks carry a level of unpredictability that goes beyond property damage. In dense residential streets, a small fire can spread rapidly, placing nearby homes and parked vehicles at risk.

The case also demonstrates how illegal lending operations have changed over the years. Traditional harassment methods once involved graffiti, locks, or threatening notes; in recent years, more aggressive tactics have emerged, tied to syndicates operating across borders and through encrypted messaging apps.

Singapore authorities have repeatedly warned against acting as runners or accomplices for unlicensed moneylenders, even for tasks that appear minor. Cases involving harassment, property damage, and intimidation, repeatedly, leave entire families or unrelated homeowners dealing with the fallout.

For residents in Johor Bahru, the attacks are also a warning that neighbourhood safety now depends heavily on fast reporting, functioning resident networks, and close police coordination.

People may disagree on financial decisions or personal debt, but firebombing homes crosses into something far more dangerous. Families shouldn’t have to worry about sleeping beside a petrol bomb because of disputes tied to illegal lending networks.

Investigations into this recent unfortunate case are currently ongoing.