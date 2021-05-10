Fire in Lengkok Bahru HDB flat after parents step out, leaving 9 children at home

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Three kittens died in a blaze that broke out in a flat inhabited by nine children soon after their parents stepped out of the unit.

Ms Shanifa believed her six-year-old child accidentally started the fire by using a lighter to burn some papers, reported Mustshare News.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said investigations are ongoing regarding the cause of the fire.

The fire started just about five minutes after the parents stepped out of the flat at Block 59 Lengkok Bahru on Friday night (May 7).

Ms Shanifa was chatting with a neighbour while her husband had gone on an errand.

Ms Shanifa and her family evacuated the flat and were put up in another unit arranged by the town council.

In a statement, the SCDF reported that they received an alert at 10.55 pm

Firefighters arrived and evacuated 15 residents living in nearby flats and then extinguished the fire with two compressed air foam bags and a water jet.

According to Shin Min Daily News, there were eight kittens inside the unit but only five were rescued.

A video of the incident was reposted on SG Chinese Community Facebook page.

Some Facebook users were shocked by the incident.

Some said parents should not leave any flammable objects within children’s reach.

