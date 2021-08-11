Fire extinguisher explodes, shoots out from 23rd floor of skyscraper on Beach Road

- Advertisement -

Singapore — A fire extinguisher exploded and shot out of the 23rd storey of a skyscraper on Beach Road, eventually smashing through the glass panels of The Gateway West building.

The fire extinguisher, which is reported to have been past its expiry, burst and shot out of the skyscraper on Tuesday morning (Aug 10).

It was reported that the object fell to the ground courtyard first before bouncing back up and crashing into the glass façade of the opposite building, which is about 50 metres away.

The incident happened at about 10:30 am in a vacant unit currently being handled by a contractor for reinstatement works, said a Singapore Land Group spokesperson to The Straits Times.

- Advertisement -

“Fortunately, no one was hurt,” said the representative. The Singapore Land Group manages both buildings involved.

“Further investigations into the cause of the incident are still ongoing,” she noted.

It was revealed that the fire extinguisher belonged to a tenant.

The incident was promptly addressed by security personnel, said the spokesperson.

- Advertisement -

“The safety of our tenants and the public remains our priority, and we are working with relevant parties to ensure the well-being of all.”

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) explains on its website that portable fire extinguishers need to be compliant with stated specifications.

“All portable fire extinguishers, where required to be provided, shall be charged, tested and maintained in fully operational condition and properly tagged to conform with SS 578 Code of Practice for Use and Maintenance of Portable Fire Extinguishers.”

When purchasing a portable fire extinguisher, homeowners can look at the serial labels issued by a certification body recognised by SCDF.

- Advertisement -

The weight or heft and presence of damage, leakage or clogging can also be considered.

Meanwhile, the pressure gauge reading or indicator of the extinguisher should be in the operative range.

“The owner or occupant should conduct inspections of the extinguishers on at least a monthly basis,” reminded SCDF.

“The maintenance and servicing of portable extinguishers can only be carried out by qualified and trained persons in proper workshops of a certified servicing company,” SCDF added.

A list of certified fire extinguisher servicing companies can be found here. /TISG

Read related: After neighbours see unit catch fire, man rescues unconscious tenant, wife grabs fire extinguisher

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg