Fire breaks out in Sengkang car park, requires large response team from civil defense to put out

SINGAPORE: There was a car that caught fire inside its glove compartment at a multi-storey carpark in Sengkang. Due to the intensity of the situation, a large number of Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were needed for assistance.

A concerned citizen reported to Shin Min Daily News that when he went to get takeout for dinner in a place nearby, he discovered that there were fire trucks parked outside the parking lot. A video showed that there were four fire trucks, and firefighters were pulling two water hoses toward the parking lot, preparing for rescue.

According to him, a car caught fire on level 1B of the parking lot. When he went to check the floor in which the accident occurred, he shared that he could still smell a burning odour.

Moreover, some members of the public poured buckets of water as they tried to extinguish the fire before the authorities arrived. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Interviewed residents admitted that they heard about the car fire, but most of them had not witnessed the incident.

A 28-year-old shared that when she saw a large number of firefighters in the area, she did not notice any flames when she passed by the scene. Furthermore, she remarked that the firefighters left shortly afterwards.

The authorities confirmed that they had received a report that a car’s passenger compartment had caught fire, and they are currently investigating its cause. Recent observations revealed that there were no obvious signs of burning in the multi-story parking garage, and the burned car is believed to have been placed elsewhere.

