// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, December 18, 2025
28.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Fire breaks out in Sengkang car park, requires large response team from civil defense to put out

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: There was a car that caught fire inside its glove compartment at a multi-storey carpark in Sengkang. Due to the intensity of the situation, a large number of Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel were needed for assistance. 

A concerned citizen reported to Shin Min Daily News that when he went to get takeout for dinner in a place nearby, he discovered that there were fire trucks parked outside the parking lot. A video showed that there were four fire trucks, and firefighters were pulling two water hoses toward the parking lot, preparing for rescue. 

According to him, a car caught fire on level 1B of the parking lot. When he went to check the floor in which the accident occurred, he shared that he could still smell a burning odour. 

Moreover, some members of the public poured buckets of water as they tried to extinguish the fire before the authorities arrived. Fortunately, no one was injured. 

Interviewed residents admitted that they heard about the car fire, but most of them had not witnessed the incident. 

See also  Motorcyclist tailgates car to escape parking fee, pillion rider smacked by gantry arm

A 28-year-old shared that when she saw a large number of firefighters in the area, she did not notice any flames when she passed by the scene. Furthermore, she remarked that the firefighters left shortly afterwards. 

The authorities confirmed that they had received a report that a car’s passenger compartment had caught fire, and they are currently investigating its cause. Recent observations revealed that there were no obvious signs of burning in the multi-story parking garage, and the burned car is believed to have been placed elsewhere. 

In similar fire-related news, there was also a fire that broke out at a mixed vegetable rice stall in a food court, forcing the entire food court to close for safety reasons. Some videos posted online showed flames erupting on the first floor of a multi-storey car park where the food court is located, and  Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel used extinguishers and hoses to extinguish the fire. 

Read more of the story here

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Flirting while working?’: Singapore woman alleges maid ignored child at bus stop

SINGAPORE: A woman has claimed on social media that...

Bedok North shop leaks in rain, shop owner can’t use lights or fans due to electric hazards

SINGAPORE: A shop owner in Bedok North complained that...

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

SM Lee looked so happy in old photo with first wife Wong Ming Yang shared on Reddit

SINGAPORE: A photograph of Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong...

Business

‘There was no system of teaching’: New hire claims mentor made her first weeks a nightmare

SINGAPORE: A workplace dispute shared online has reignited conversation...

Some fresh graduates fuelled to start businesses after struggling to find jobs

SINGAPORE: Some fresh graduates are starting businesses after struggling...

CDL divests Quayside Isle in Sentosa Cove for S$97.3M

SINGAPORE: City Developments Limited (CDL) has agreed to divest...

‘They don’t want to eat Malay food’: Manager says Malay employee went to HR after Chinese colleagues kept having lunch without her

SINGAPORE: A manager has turned to the internet for...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //