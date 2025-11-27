‘Find your mission.’ SG cabby gives a young tourist life advice

SINGAPORE: A bit of wisdom came from a very unexpected source to a young visitor to Singapore, when a cab ride turned into a life-coaching session.

In a TikTok video posted on Nov 14, Matilde Felicia (@matildefelicia) shared a snippet of her ride, when the 60-year-old taxi uncle gave her some “life advice.”

The cabby can be heard telling her, “One thing is that you have to build your mission in life. So you have to help as many people as possible. Do something that will impact as many people as possible in a positive way. That will give you the drive to keep finding what you want in life, find your mission.”

The post author is seen agreeing with the cabby as he dispenses advice, and at the end, she says, “Yeah, I hope I do.”

While the taxi uncle was certainly well-meaning, and the post author appeared to appreciate it, her video sparked a debate of sorts among commenters, some of whom seemed to feel that the cabby is unqualified to give life advice.

“Honestly, the advice they give listen half can alr, should learn from others who made it instead,” opined a TikTok user.

Others pushed back against this, with one asking, “Do you know there are people living in private estates and yet driving a taxi to pass the time?”

Another retorted with, “Just because one drives a taxi, he ‘did not make it,’ is that your hypothesis?”

In another comment, they added, “Taxi drivers can offer some valuable life lessons too, especially from those who are much older.”

Some TikTok users, however, expressed appreciation for what the taxi uncle had done.

“Aww, this is so touching. Dear taxi uncle, giving great advice – so sincere!” a commenter wrote.

“Barely one in ten PHV drivers is this wise. You have been blessed,” chimed in another.

A TikTok user noted, “The amount of wisdom I’ve gained from drivers is so huge.”

Still, there were others who appeared to prefer to have no interactions with taxi drivers at all, such as the commenter who wrote, “Press the quiet ride option.”

It’s not unusual in Singapore (or anywhere else in the world, for that matter) to encounter kind or wise people from all walks of life.

In September, a woman who was having a bad morning began to cry during her cab ride to work, and the driver showed her a lot of sympathy. He even joked that he would buy her an iPhone 17 if he won the lottery, which snapped her out of her bad mood.

“Sometimes, it’s the unexpected kindness from strangers that really stays with you. Thank you, Uncle,” she wrote.

Earlier this year, another woman shared on TikTok that she had invited to her wedding the driver of the bus that she had taken regularly since she was in her teens.

“I never knew how much someone I met outside could leave this huge impact on my life,” she wrote in the caption to her post.

