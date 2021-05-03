Finale of Vincenzo achieves 6th highest ratings in tvN’s history

- Advertisement -

Seoul — tvN’s Vincenzo ended on a good note. The finale on May 2 that starred Song Joong Ki and Jeon Yeo Bin achieved the highest viewership ratings of the show’s entire run. The series finale of Vincenzo scored an average nationwide rating of 14.6 per cent and a peak of 16.2 per cent according to Nielsen Korea, taking first place in its time slot across all channels, including public broadcast networks, reported by Soompi.

The drama revolves around Vincenzo Cassano (Song Joong Ki), who is an Italian lawyer and Mafia consigliere. He is of Korean descent but was adopted by an Italian family when he was young. Cassano returns to Korea because of a conflict within his organisation and he ends up crossing paths with sharp-tongued lawyer Hong Cha Young (Jeon Yeo Bin). They partner up to use villainous techniques to bring down villains who cannot be punished by law, according to Soompi.

The drama has the sixth-highest ratings in tvN history, surpassed only by Crash Landing on You, Goblin, Reply 1988, Mr. Sunshine and Mr.Queen.

On the other hand, KBS 2TV’s Revolutionary Sisters achieved a new all-time high in viewership. The latest episode of the hit drama scored average nationwide ratings of 24.7 per cent and 28.1 per cent.

In other news, MBN’s new series Bossam: Steal the Fate scored an average nationwide rating of 3.0 per cent and a peak of 4.1 per cent for its second episode.

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of Vincenzo!

Born on September 19, 1985, Song Joong Ki is a South Korean actor. He rose to fame in the historical coming-of-age drama Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) and the variety show Running Man (2010–2011) as one of the original cast members. Since then, he has played a variety of roles in the television series The Innocent Man (2012), Descendants of the Sun (2016), Arthdal, Chronicles (2019) and Vincenzo (2021), as well as the box office hits A Werewolf Boy (2012) and The Battleship Island (2017)—both on the list of highest-grossing films in South Korea.

