Filipino woman believes she was worshipping a Laughing Buddha statue for 4 years before realising it was actually Shrek, a cartoon character

PHILIPPINES: A woman in Manila, for four years, prayed to what she believed was the Laughing Buddha or Budai, a Chinese monk statue. It, however, turned out to be a 3D-printed Shrek cartoon figurine. The story, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on January 12, 2026, also drew laughter online but sparked a calmer discussion about belief, intent, and everyday faith.

The woman had bought the green statue from a local shop because she had thought it was a statue of the Laughing Buddha. The statue was rounded, and it gave her a sense of familiarity and comfort. She put it on the altar in her home and prayed to it every day. Incense was offered, and blessings were quietly hoped for.

The truth then surfaced during her friend’s visit. The colour and facial features seemed off for a Laughing Buddha statue. Closer examination revealed that the character was more of a laughing Shrek, an ogre from the animated film series. The character was 3D printed and sold without any obvious labelling.

When she was made aware of this, she felt shocked but simply laughed it off. She did not react with anger or embarrassment. She said what mattered was her intent, not the object. She added that prayers offered with goodwill mattered more than appearances. She also said she would keep worshipping the statue. To her, it had already become part of her daily practice.

Online reactions ranged from jokes to quiet reflection. One commenter wrote: “This is hilarious. She has gained merit, but I have just lost one point of merit.” Another said, “Devotion and faith come from within. So what if she worshipped Shrek? What matters is that the devotion is sincere.” A third added: “The moral of the story is that sometimes you need to watch cartoon films too [to avoid such misplaced beliefs].”

Others took a broader view of belief and tradition. One comment noted: “Buddhism has long absorbed elements from various local folk beliefs, so it is not surprising or even shocking that someone might offer prayers to Shrek as a form of [laughing] Buddha. If there is a Buddha in your heart, then that is Buddha.”

The episode echoes a case in Pune, India, last June. Residents gathered to worship because “holy water” was flowing out from a tree, believing it was a miracle. It was later traced to just a damaged underground pipe, SCMP reported. The scene faded once the cause was known.

Stories like these travel fast because they mix humour with honesty. They also reflect how belief often grows from habit, hope, and daily routine. And in crowded cities and busy homes, people look for calm and meaning, so sometimes, the form matters less than the feeling behind it, as it seems.