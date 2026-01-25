// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Sunday, January 25, 2026
30.9 C
Singapore
type here...
A young Filipino woman, praying to Shrek in quiet faith, believing it was the laughing Buddha, but her calm expression captures a moment of personal reflection and sincerity.
Photo: Woman praying to Shrek by Nick Karean @ AI-Generated + Neat-Owl5874 @ Reddit r/3Dprinting (for illustration purposes only)
LifestyleInternationalAsia
2 min.Read

Filipino woman believes she was worshipping a Laughing Buddha statue for 4 years before realising it was actually Shrek, a cartoon character

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

PHILIPPINES: A woman in Manila, for four years, prayed to what she believed was the Laughing Buddha or Budai, a Chinese monk statue. It, however, turned out to be a 3D-printed Shrek cartoon figurine. The story, reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) on January 12, 2026, also drew laughter online but sparked a calmer discussion about belief, intent, and everyday faith.

The woman had bought the green statue from a local shop because she had thought it was a statue of the Laughing Buddha. The statue was rounded, and it gave her a sense of familiarity and comfort. She put it on the altar in her home and prayed to it every day. Incense was offered, and blessings were quietly hoped for.

The truth then surfaced during her friend’s visit. The colour and facial features seemed off for a Laughing Buddha statue. Closer examination revealed that the character was more of a laughing Shrek, an ogre from the animated film series. The character was 3D printed and sold without any obvious labelling.

See also  President Trump roasted online for hogging umbrella and leaving the First Lady to get soaked in the rain
Shrek character
Photo: Shrek @ Wikipedia

When she was made aware of this, she felt shocked but simply laughed it off. She did not react with anger or embarrassment. She said what mattered was her intent, not the object. She added that prayers offered with goodwill mattered more than appearances. She also said she would keep worshipping the statue. To her, it had already become part of her daily practice.

Online reactions ranged from jokes to quiet reflection. One commenter wrote: “This is hilarious. She has gained merit, but I have just lost one point of merit.” Another said, “Devotion and faith come from within. So what if she worshipped Shrek? What matters is that the devotion is sincere.” A third added: “The moral of the story is that sometimes you need to watch cartoon films too [to avoid such misplaced beliefs].”

Others took a broader view of belief and tradition. One comment noted: “Buddhism has long absorbed elements from various local folk beliefs, so it is not surprising or even shocking that someone might offer prayers to Shrek as a form of [laughing] Buddha. If there is a Buddha in your heart, then that is Buddha.”

See also  Manila finds new muscle, Canada joins Philippines’ expanding circle of defence allies

The episode echoes a case in Pune, India, last June. Residents gathered to worship because “holy water” was flowing out from a tree, believing it was a miracle. It was later traced to just a damaged underground pipe, SCMP reported. The scene faded once the cause was known.

Stories like these travel fast because they mix humour with honesty. They also reflect how belief often grows from habit, hope, and daily routine. And in crowded cities and busy homes, people look for calm and meaning, so sometimes, the form matters less than the feeling behind it, as it seems.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Leong Mun Wai questions public confidence in NMP scheme

SINGAPORE: The Nominated Member of Parliament (NMP) scheme is...

Pritam Singh’s Removal: 78% of respondents disagree in an online poll

SINGAPORE: An online poll posted on Jan 15, the...

Hammering on: Business as usual for WP, with visits to Eunos, Serangoon, and Jalan Kayu

SINGAPORE: It was business as usual for the Workers’...

Sylvia Lim, Quah Kim Song celebrate their first wedding anniversary

SINGAPORE: Last weekend, Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim...

© The Independent Singapore

// //