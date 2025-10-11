// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, October 11, 2025
32.2 C
Singapore
Photo: Vecteezy/Kanokpol Prasankhamphaibun
Filipino maids’ minimum salary to be raised to US$500/month in the region by the Philippines: Malaysia objects — Will Singapore follow suit?

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: As Malaysia objects to the proposed wage hike for Filipino domestic helpers, Singapore may also need to keep a watchful eye on the developments. In a region where domestic worker recruitment is deeply interconnected, even modest policy shifts from Manila can ripple across borders—and potentially influence hiring practices here.

The Malay Mail reported that the Philippines is proposing a minimum salary of US$500 (S$650) for its overseas domestic workers, up from the previous US$400. This potential policy shift has raised eyebrows among employment agencies in Malaysia, who say the move could complicate recruitment and increase costs for families hiring legally.

“The US$500 is a huge financial burden to most Malaysian employers who wish to employ domestic helpers from the Philippines,” said Datuk Foo Yong Hooi, president of the Association of Employment Agencies Malaysia (PAPA). He added that Malaysia’s cost structure is “very different” from the Gulf countries, which have reportedly been exempted from this policy after pushing back.

During a meeting with Malaysia’s Human Resources Ministry, PAPA (Persatuan Agensi Pekerja Asing Malaysia) also raised concerns over proposed administrative changes, such as the requirement for agencies to appoint a Philippines Welfare Desk Officer—something that, according to Foo, currently has “no legal provision” under Malaysian law.

PAPA has formally voiced its objections and hopes that the Philippines might consider similar flexibility for Malaysia, as it has for the Middle East.

What about Singapore?

Many Singapore agencies already benchmark Filipino domestic worker salaries at around S$600 to S$650, especially for experienced or English-speaking helpers. This is not due to government mandate, but reflects market norms and overseas employment standards set by the Philippines.

Just a regional signal, not a local shift… well, at least for now

While this policy is not Singapore law and may not apply here at all, it does highlight a regional trend: Source countries are reassessing what constitutes fair pay for overseas domestic workers.

And rightly so, given the rising costs of living and the increasingly essential role domestic helpers play in modern households.

As such, Singaporean employers who hire Filipino helpers may want to keep this policy on their radar. If the Philippines were to formally implement a minimum US$500 rule for helpers bound for Singapore, it could potentially influence contract verification processes through its embassy or the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA).

That said, no immediate changes have been announced as far as we know, and there’s no cause for concern unless official updates emerge from either the Philippines or Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower (MOM).

However, like any smart employer, it’s always good to stay informed, just in case the winds suddenly shift, who knows when.

