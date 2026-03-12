Filipino café chain Mary Grace opens first international outlet in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Filipinos (or anyone else, for that matter) who have been craving Mary Grace café’s famous ensaimadas and cheese rolls no longer have to wait for friends and relatives to bring them these treats, because the bakery-café chain’s first international outlet is opening in Singapore on Friday (March 13).

When Mary Grace pop-ups opened in Singapore last year, eatbook.sg said that due to an overwhelming demand, its items sold out quickly. And now, the city-state is getting its very own 28-seater Mary Grace café at 52 Tras Street in Singapore’s Tanjong Pagar, with opening hours from 9 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays through Sundays.

The opening of the café, as well as other Philippine eateries in Singapore, has had some wondering whether these new brands will succeed as much as fast-food giant Jollibee has.

Mary Grace appears to be hedging its bets, announcing on March 11 that its outlet will have offerings tailored to the Singaporean palate, such as a Salted Egg Ensaymada (S$6.50) and a Kaya Pandan Cheese Roll (S$5.30) that promise to bring a “fresh, Singaporean twist on the classic flavours that define the brand.” Additionally, diners in the mood for something heartier may try their Crabcake Brioche (S$27), also only available in Singapore, “featuring savoury golden crab cakes nestled on soft ensaymada brioche dough.”

Those who have visited Mary Grace cafés in the Philippines will be glad to see their favourites on the menu, including handmade Cassava Chips with Onion Dip (S$12), the White Cheese Salad with Calamansi Vinaigrette (S$18), Angus Beef Tapa (S$25.50), and Grilled Chicken Inasal Focaccia (S$19.50).

First-time Mary Grace visitors, however, should try the ensaimada (S$5.50) and cheese rolls (S$4.30) paired with a cup of hot chocolate (S$7.50). As a long-time Mary Grace patron, these, along with Mango Bene cake (S$14.50 petite), are the must-tries.

Whether Singaporeans will find Mary Grace’s offerings to their liking remains to be seen, but for the woman behind the company, its first international outlet is a dream come true.

“Bringing Café Mary Grace to Singapore is truly a dream for our family,” said Mary Grace Dimacali, the bakery-café chain’s founder. “Every pastry, every dish, every corner of the café carries the warmth and care we’ve shared with our guests in the Philippines for decades. We can’t wait to welcome a new community and share a little taste of home with them.”

Mrs Dimacali started the business in her own kitchen, testing her baked goods on her five children, along with other family members and friends. Since the first Café Mary Grace opened in 2006, the chain now has more than 140 outlets across the Philippines. /TISG

