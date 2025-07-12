// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Saturday, July 12, 2025
29.5 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Fort Canning Hill / Google, Wikipedia
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Fight breaks out at Fort Canning Park after tourist takes too long for photo op

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: Tourists recently got into an altercation at Fort Canning, allegedly over the long wait to take photos at the Tree Tunnel, which many people place on their Singapore bucket list due to its picturesque nature.

A long queue to get snapshots, however, seemed to be enough for some people to lose their cool.

A video of the incident, in which a Caucasian woman argued with a Chinese man, was uploaded to the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu.

In the clip, the woman, wearing a long yellow sundress, appears to be scolding the man, who is kneeling and taking photos.

Appearing to be fed up, he then stands and tells her, “Shame on you.”

She then answers back, “Shame on you.”

It is believed that the woman and the group of tourists she was with had been waiting for quite some time for their turn to take photos.

The video also shows that at least a dozen other people were waiting for their own photo ops, and the woman may have gotten upset that the man in black was taking his sweet time.

See also  Resident from East Coast GRC writes open letter to Heng Swee Keat, urges him to consider expanding the Job Support Scheme

According to a report in Shin Min Daily News, during a visit to the Fort Canning Tree Tunnel earlier this week, around 50 people were in the queue waiting to take pictures. One woman had come after seeing a recommendation about the spot on Xiaohongshu.

The other tourists present were from Indonesia, Thailand, and India.

The woman suggested that a sign indicating the recommended time for each person to take pictures should be considered for posting by the authorities. She added that people who take too long are not very considerate of others, and that the children whose parents allow them just to run around everywhere ruin the experience for others.

On TripAdvisor, the Fort Canning Park Tree Tunnel is ranked 1,009th of 1,292 things to do in Singapore

While certainly picturesque, a number of reviewers point out the large number of people waiting to take photos.

“It’s just a hole where people line up huge lines to take a picture. It’s almost out of the park. We have to go down a lot of stairs,” a tourist who rated the experience 2 out of 5 wrote.

See also  Yee Jenn Jong, Calvin Cheng caution to prepare for storm ahead

“Visited here around 9 a.m. and had a long queue already. Had to wait for more than an hour to even make it to the staircase… Crowded by people who are there for photo shoots. Has a spiral staircase, and the tunnel opening towards the sky above looks beautiful. But the wait is exhausting,” another wrote.

For others, however, it’s worth the wait.

“The view is amazing. Took so many photos, and it’s beautiful. Convenient location as well. Love the place. Best out of all locations,” a visitor enthused.

A tourist who had seen a long queue the first time they went returned at 7 a.m. the next day.

“We found only a few people present, allowing us enough time to capture a lot of cool photos. We highly recommend that travellers visit this famous spot early in the morning to avoid the crowds.

Finally, we obtained a collection of memorable pictures that will serve as precious reminders of our trip to Singapore.” /TISG

See also  Pet Shop apologises again after video of their staff abusing puppy resurfaces online

Read also: US tourist says food is better in M’sia than SG — and many S’poreans agree

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

PSP’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock and Hazel Poa step down from CEC, undergo renewal after GE2025 ‘wake-up call’

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced a...

Shirts worn by Chee Soon Juan during 120-km Walk the Talk sell quickly

SINGAPORE: Chee Soon Juan, the secretary-general of the Singapore...

Red Dot United elects new CEC

SINGAPORE: The Red Dot United (RDU) elected its new...

Grab faces pushback from NTUC over incentive changes, delays implementation

SINGAPORE – Ride-hailing platform Grab has postponed changes to...

© The Independent Singapore