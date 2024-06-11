Fifty cents extra charge for boneless chicken meat? — Diner complains

SINGAPORE: A man who bought a meal from Singabola Chicken Rice took to social media, claiming that when he asked that his order be changed to boneless meat, he was charged an additional 50 cents.

Fortunately, the issue appears to have been just a teething one at the new stall, and the owners have said he will be refunded if he comes back with his receipt.

“Normally for a change to boneless (鸡胸）doesn’t incur additional cost at other chicken rice stalls,” wrote Mr Shaun Koo on the Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Monday (June 10).

Singabola Chicken Rice is a new business venture from actor Peter Yu and online influencer Simon Khung. The duo’s business partner for the stall is Winson Ng.

Mr Koo, however, was unhappy with his recent transaction at Singabola Chicken Rice at Lepak One Corner in Canberra. “Here charge 50 cents extra. Win liao lor,” he wrote.

He added that his bill for the chicken rice totalled S$6. Breaking this down, he paid S$4.50 for the chicken rice, S$0.50 for the change to boneless meat, and S$1.00 for an egg.

Adding sad and sweaty emojis to make his points, Mr Koo added two more observations, writing, “Anyway the lunch hour crowd at Lepak One Corner is very scarce. Whole place is like a furnace (very hot).”

While many expressed surprise at the additional charge for boneless meat, one commenter on Mr Koo’s post said that not all stalls sell boneless meat so the additional fifty cents is “reasonable.”

Others, however, answered that the practice of deboning chicken upon request is common, and stalls can use the bones in making chicken broth.

Mr Khung, Mr Ng and Mr Yu opened Singabola Chicken Rice earlier this month, celebrating the occasion with guests from the entertainment industry, such as director Jack Neo.

The stall has received good reviews online so far, with diners especially praising its “most unique Chicken Rice Ball” that contains egg and chicken.

Mr Ng has spoken up on the issue, telling AsiaOne that it was a misunderstanding based on a mistake in its point of sale (POS) system.

He said Singabola Chicken Rice does not charge an additional fee for breast meat, which “is supposed to be entered into the POS system just as a note.”

The error is on its way to being rectified, and Mr Ng has also said that if Mr Koo should return, he will receive a refund. The Independent Singapore has contacted Mr Koo and Mr Khung for additional comments or updates. /TISG

Read also: UK model “a little underwhelmed” by chicken rice, but loved nyonya kueh