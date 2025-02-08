Sports

FIFA suspends the football associations of Congo Republic and Pakistan

ByAiah Bathan

February 8, 2025

FIFA announced that it has suspended the Congo Republic’s football association (FECOFOOT) and the Pakistan Football Federation (FFF), preventing both from participating in international competitions. 

FIFA imposed the suspension on FECOFOOT due to external interference in its internal affairs, a violation of the organization’s regulations as outlined in FIFA’s statutes. T

FIFA clarified that the suspension would be lifted only if certain conditions were met, such as the complete restoration of control over FECOFOOT’s headquarters and other facilities back to the federation. 

“The decision was taken in consultation with CAF (Confederation of African Football) after two FIFA/CAF missions were dispatched to Brazzaville,” FIFA stated. 

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) was suspended because it did not adopt a revised version of its constitution that would ensure the conduct of “truly fair and democratic elections.”

FIFA had suspended the PFF twice before, in 2017 and 2021, due to third-party interference. The latest suspension was lifted in June 2022, after the PFF’s Normalisation Committee confirmed that it had regained full control over the federation’s assets, including its premises and finances. 

FIFA added: “The suspension will only be lifted subject to the PFF Congress approving the version of the PFF Constitution presented by FIFA and the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).” 

PFF Normalisation Committee chairman Haroon Malik told the local media: “FIFA wants to make some amendments to the PFF Constitution to bring it in line with international standards. In the recent efforts, the majority of the newly-elected PFF Congress members have not agreed to FIFA’s proposals.” 

Malik also said that elections have been held, and the elected Congress members will manage the next phase.

