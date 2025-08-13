FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2025: Spain’s Unicaja set to defend crown in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The FIBA Intercontinental Cup is set to electrify Singapore’s basketball scene once again this year, with reigning champions Unicaja from Spain returning to defend their title, and a first-ever appearance in the competition for teams from Japan, Australia, and Libya.

The tournament, which will take place from Sep 18 to 21 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, promises to be an exhilarating spectacle, featuring the world’s top clubs, representing all six FIBA continental champions.

“The FIBA Intercontinental Cup reached a new milestone every single time during the past three years, realising step by step the dream of a truly intercontinental club competition,” shared Mr Andreas Zagklis. FIBA’s secretary-general.

“The response from the clubs, from the leagues, from our partners, and from the Singapore public was overwhelmingly positive. This 35th edition is their reward for daring to dream, the consolidation of a daring vision.”

The NBA G League United will also be making the trip once again to Singapore for the competition. Founded in 2024, the team is an American basketball team made up of selected players from the NBA G League to represent it in exhibition games and international tournaments.

They had a decent run during their debut in the 2024 FIBA Intercontinental Cup, finishing as runners-up after losing 60-75 to Unicaja in the final.

“For our club, Unicaja, it is an honour and a source of pride to be able to participate in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup. Thanks to this competition, we play against all the champion teams of the FIBA universe, and we carry the name of our city, our region, and our sponsors all over the world.”

“Last season’s experience in Singapore was extraordinary, and we want to repeat it again this year,” expressed Mr Antonio J. López Nieto, president of Spanish basketball club Unicaja.

Basketball enthusiasts can also look forward to the appearance of Flamengo (Brazil), the 2022 FIBA Intercontinental Cup winner, who further solidified their dominance on the continent as they lifted the 2024-2025 Basketball Champions League (BCL) Americas trophy.

The tournament will feature two groups of three teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top team from each group advancing to the final. The second-place teams will contest the third-place match, and the remaining teams will face off in the fifth-place classification match.

The four-day competition will begin with three days of round robin matches from Sep 18 to 20, with the classification matches and final scheduled for Sunday, Sep 21 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. The final will be played at 7:00 p.m., while the third and fifth placing matches will be held at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., respectively.

Defending champion Unicaja has been drawn in Group A alongside debutants Al-Ahli SC from Libya and Utsunomiya Brex of Japan. NBA G League United will be in Group B, with Flamengo and newly crowned National Basketball League (NBL) champions Illawarra Hawks from Australia.

“We are very excited to participate in the FIBA Intercontinental Cup Singapore 2025 after winning our first BCL Asia 2025 tournament, winning a double overtime victory in the quarter-finals and a hard-fought battle in the finals,” said Mr Mitsumasa Fujimoto, President, Utsunomiya Brex.

“We would like to maximize the strength of our chemistry we built by having almost the same roster in the last couple of years. We will challenge ourselves as a team against the continental champions who have won their respective qualifying rounds. We are very much looking forward to playing against the world’s best club teams.

Free entry on opening day

To reward the basketball fans for their continued support in the last three years, the organiser has announced that there will be free entry, on a first-come-first-served basis, to the games on the first day of competition on Thursday, Sep 18.

“We are pleased to welcome the 2025 league champions and basketball fans from Singapore and across the world to the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2025. This annual event at Singapore Sports Hub has become a focal point for the basketball fraternity,” said Mr Yazed Osman, Kallang Alive Sport Management’s Group Head Events & Placemaking and Place Management.

The opening day will see G League United taking on Flamengo in Group B at 5:00 p.m., and Unicaja beginning their title defence against Al-Ahli at 8:00 p.m. in Group A. On the second day of the competition on Sep 19, Australia’s Hawks will make their debut against Flamengo, and Japan’s Utsunomiya will face Unicaja.

The final round robin match will see both Unicaja and Flamengo enjoying a rest after taking to the court in the first two days of competition. On Friday, Sep 20, G League United will square off against Hawks in a Group A encounter, while Al-Ahli will be up against Utsunomiya.

“Beyond thrilling elite basketball action on court, this third edition will also mark the return of skills and technical clinics for various groups within the basketball community, including children, technical officials, and coaches.

“Through initiatives like these, free entry on game day one, and complemented by our free-to-play outdoor courts available for public use year-round and hosting of school and club tournaments, we hope to develop the sport further and unite the community through basketball,” added Mr Yazed.

Tickets for the games starting from S$10 are already on sale now on the FIBA Intercontinental Cup 2025 website.

Fans who purchase the Ultimate Fan Pass will have access to a premium culinary experience at the All-Star lounge, courtside seats, and exclusive opportunities to meet and mingle with basketball legends.