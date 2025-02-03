SINGAPORE: The Singapore Sports Hub will again host the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup from March 26 to 30. Basketball fans will enjoy free entry to the first two sessions on the first two days of the competition on a first-come-first-served basis until full capacity is reached.

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, an annual spectacle in the region’s 3×3 basketball calendar, was first hosted by Singapore in 2022. The tournament showcased the region’s finest basketball talent as top stars from Asia and Oceania battle for supremacy in both the men’s and women’s titles.

Organised by Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM), the 2024 edition saw over 6,000 spectators cheering on their respective teams at the OCBC Square over five days. Australia cemented their status as the region’s 3×3 basketball powerhouse by claiming both the men’s and women’s titles last year.

The Australia men’s team defeated Iran 21-7, while their women’s team claimed the championship, winning 18-13 over New Zealand in the final. The third place went to Mongolia in the men’s and women’s categories.

Although the official draw and fixtures for this year’s FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup have yet to be revealed, one thing is sure: the top seeds, Mongolia and China, in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, will be looking to assert their dominance in the competition.

“We are very excited to return to Singapore for the eighth edition of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, which promises to be a spectacular event for everyone involved. Singapore holds a special place in 3×3 basketball history, having hosted the first official FIBA 3×3 game back in 2010,” said Alex Sanchez, FIBA 3×3 Director.

“The electric atmosphere at the world-class Singapore Sports Hub provides the perfect backdrop for 3×3 players from across Asia and Oceania to perform at their best.”

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup was founded in 2013, with host Qatar and India winning the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, in the inaugural competition. Mongolia hosted the next edition in 2017 before the competition went to China in 2018 and 2019.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, Singapore hosted the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup. Following a successful competition, FIBA announced that the Sports Hub would continue to host three more editions until 2025.

The 2024 edition of the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup proved to be a challenging outing for Singapore, as both the men’s and women’s squads bowed out of the competition in the round-robin stage.

Despite their valiant efforts, the men’s team succumbed to defeats from powerhouses Iran and China, while their female counterparts faced similar setbacks against China and Chinese Taipei.

Singapore’s best-ever performance in the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup came in 2023 when the men’s team managed to avoid an early exit.

Despite a setback against Mongolia in the second game, Singapore’s overtime victory over Chinese Taipei in their opening game meant they secured a second-place finish in their group and a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

Although their run ended with a 21-14 quarter-final loss to powerhouse China, the team’s valiant effort marked a significant milestone in Singapore’s FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup journey.

“We are delighted to welcome the FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup back to the Singapore Sports Hub for the fourth consecutive year. Over the years, the event has grown in stature, serving as Singapore’s signature 3×3 basketball extravaganza event for all to enjoy,” shared Yazed Osman, Group Head, Events & Placemaking and Place Management, KASM.

The FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup 2025 also kickstarts an exciting year for the sport, ahead of the FIBA 3×3 World Cup 2025, while host Singapore and fellow Southeast Asian nations gear up for the year-end SEA Games in Thailand.

“From the fast-paced action on court to the fringe activities and learning journey programme, there are activities for the community to be involved, and to catch the action as spectators. By hosting events like FIBA 3×3 Asia Cup, we hope to provide more opportunities for Singaporeans to watch live sport, cheer on our national athletes and hopefully inspire them to pursue their sporting passion,” added Yazed.

While entry for the first two sessions for the first two days of competition are free, fans can purchase tickets for all other sessions, priced from $5 (excluding booking fee). In a first for the event, courtside seats that bring fans much closer to the action are also available.