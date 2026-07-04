Fewer Singaporeans are religious today, compared to 2020, with 1 in 4 saying they follow no religion

SINGAPORE: A growing share of Singapore residents now identify as having no religious affiliation, with the latest national household survey showing that nearly one in four residents does not belong to any religion.

Findings from the Department of Statistics’ (SingStat) General Household Survey 2025, released on June 30, showed that 23.9 per cent of residents aged 15 and above reported having no religious affiliation. This marks an increase from 20 per cent in 2020 and 17 per cent in 2010, continuing a trend that has been evident for more than a decade.

The increase of 3.9 percentage points between 2020 and 2025 was the most significant shift in Singapore’s religious landscape recorded in the latest survey.

The General Household Survey, which is conducted between the country’s decennial population censuses, provides an overview of demographic and household trends. The most recent population census was conducted in 2020.

While the proportion of residents with no religion grew, the survey found that the major religious groups generally saw their shares decline. Buddhism remained the largest religion in Singapore at 30.9 per cent of residents, followed by Christianity at 17.1 per cent, Islam at 15 per cent and Taoism at 7.3 per cent. Hinduism was the only major religion to register an increase, rising from 5 per cent in 2020 to 5.4 per cent in 2025.

The rise in residents with no religious affiliation was observed across every level of educational attainment, from those with below-secondary qualifications to university graduates.

Among residents with university degrees, Christianity recorded the largest decline, with its share falling from 28.3 per cent in 2020 to 24.9 per cent in 2025.

Age also appeared to influence religious affiliation. Younger Singapore residents were more likely to report having no religion than older residents. Among those aged 15 to 24, 26.8 per cent identified as having no religious affiliation, compared with 19.4 per cent of residents aged 55 and above.

The sharpest increase, however, was seen among residents aged 35 to 44. In this group, the proportion with no religion climbed from 22.3 per cent in 2020 to 29 per cent in 2025, representing an increase of 6.7 percentage points.

The survey also highlighted differences across ethnic groups. Among Chinese residents, the proportion with no religious affiliation rose substantially, increasing from about one in four in 2020 to around one in three in 2025. Despite this shift, Buddhism remained the most commonly practised religion within the Chinese community.

Among Malay residents, Islam continued to be the dominant religion, with 98.6 per cent identifying as Muslim in 2025. Hinduism remained the largest religion among Indian residents, accounting for 58.8 per cent of the community.

Beyond religion, the survey pointed to continued changes in language use at home. English strengthened its position as the most frequently spoken language in households, particularly among younger residents and those with higher educational qualifications.

Meanehilr, nearly six in 10 residents aged five and above reported speaking English most often at home in 2025, compared with 48.3 per cent five years earlier.

At the same time, the proportion of residents who most frequently used other languages or dialects at home declined. The share of residents who primarily spoke Chinese dialects at home, for instance, fell from 8.7 per cent in 2020 to 4.9 per cent in 2025.

Despite the growing dominance of English in everyday household communication, the survey found improvements in bilingual literacy. Across Singapore’s three major ethnic groups, more residents were able to read in both English and at least one mother tongue language.