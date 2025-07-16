‘Female tenants only’: Why do landlords always prefer women? Male renter asks

SINGAPORE: When a Reddit user recently inquired, “Why do Singapore landlords love having girl tenants?”, it hit a nerve. The question was a product of the poster’s observation on property listings, where property owners recurrently indicate a partiality towards female occupants. As a male renter, the poster voiced out frustration, expressing how difficult it is to find available rooms.

The responses poured in fast, and they weren’t just about sanitation or labels. They disclosed hidden social apprehensions, uncertainties, and practical truths that impact rental undercurrents in Singapore.

Safety over stereotypes

The most commonly mentioned reason was safety, for both the landlord and current occupants. One commenter simply laid it out:

“It’s also because of the potential threat of physical or sexual violence… A male tenant might beat, assault, or pose a danger to the landlord or his female family members or housemates.”

It may sound severe, but it’s a truth many landlords, especially those residing in the same unit as their renters, seriously think about. This is predominantly true when female property owners are leasing out rooms inside their own homes.

Another user resonated with this apprehension, citing how women may not feel comfortable sharing their private space with a man they are not familiar with. Whether it’s about modesty, discretion, or just the worry of being observed or judged, the disquiet is actual and frequently undeclared.

“Females might feel pressured to cover up or wear more conservative clothing in their own house,” one netizen said. “Even if the man is completely decent, the subconscious fear remains.”

Cleanliness and compatibility

One other reason landlords prefer female tenants is the perception that women are orderly and more dependable when it comes to sanitation.

“Yeah, the stereotype is that females are neat and responsible and able to take care of the house,” one commenter noted.

In other cases, it’s not so much about fear but more about social compatibility, most especially when current housemates are also females. A listing posted by a group of female tenants may just be a reflection of their comfort zone or desire for a pleasant co-living arrangement.

Not all areas are the same

Tenant predilections also differ by location and setting. One Redditor said that in industrial-heavy zones such as Bedok, Pioneer, and Boon Lay, where there are more male factory employees, landlords may prefer male occupants.

“When I went room hunting, the east/west side only allows male tenants. But around the north-east, they prefer female tenants.”

This implies that rental choices aren’t stringently gender-biased, but are usually shaped by demographics, job segments, and even cultural outlooks.

The bottom line

While the partiality for female renters may appear biased on the surface, it often comes from emotional and everyday concerns. In shared space settings, particularly those involving strangers, well-being and safety frequently overshadow everything else.