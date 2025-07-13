// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Female motorcyclist injured after car suddenly changes lanes on AYE to avoid stationary car in front

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A multi-vehicle accident disrupted traffic along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Friday morning (11 July), after a driver swerved abruptly to avoid a stationary car, triggering a chain reaction that left a motorcyclist injured.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 9:15am on the AYE heading towards the Central Expressway (CTE). A white car, in an apparent attempt to avoid colliding with a vehicle stopped ahead, veered suddenly into the middle lane.

Dashcam footage shared on the road.sg Facebook page captured the moment the car changed lanes without warning. The manoeuvre left little time for vehicles behind to react. Two motorcycles travelling nearby were unable to evade the sudden obstruction and overturned on the expressway.

A car and a truck following behind also failed to stop in time, resulting in a rear-end collision with the white car.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that a 24-year-old female motorcyclist was conveyed to the National University Hospital in a conscious state for medical treatment. No other serious injuries were reported.

Investigations are ongoing.

