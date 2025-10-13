// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, October 14, 2025
28.2 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Female hawker worker’s fingers were injured by a sugarcane machine, owner says that the machine would not be replaced

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A female worker in a hawker stall accidentally crushed her fingers in a sugarcane machine. The owner of the stall gave an update about her employee’s condition, and stated that she is now stable but would need to stay in the hospital for further observation. 

The accident occurred after 6 p.m. on Oct 10 at the food centre located in Clementi. The female employee was rushed to the hospital after her gloves became entangled in the sugarcane machine, causing three of her fingers on her right hand—index finger, middle finger, and ring finger—to be injured. 

Some people who witnessed the accident also shared that they heard screams that lasted for a while before someone finally turned off the sugarcane machine. 

“I saw a man sitting in front of a stall who immediately made a phone call and searched for a first aid kit. When I passed by and looked inside, I saw only sugarcane residue on the table and floor,” another witness said. 

See also  Lawrence Wong on racism & foreign workforce in Singapore

When the reporters from Lianhe Zaobao visited the scene after the accident, they saw a man pushing the sugarcane machine with bright red stains on and suspectied it was the woman’s blood. Furthermore, one of the witnesses stated that he was sitting in a shop close to the stall when he suddenly saw many people running, and some authorities rushing over. 

TISG 19
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao

“We later learned that the hand of the female employee at the juice stall was caught in the sugarcane machine. It was said that she was wearing gloves while cleaning the sugarcane residue and accidentally got caught in it and got stuck,” the man said. He also shared that the woman looked pale after the accident, and the authorities took almost two hours to rescue her. The man shared that, from what he knows, the injured woman is from Thailand and a permanent resident. 

Medical staff immediately administered painkillers to the woman and monitored her vital signs. Furthermore, after the incident, some hawkers stated that the police had blocked the area. 

See also  Tharman: Second key in unlocking past reserves should only be used in 'bottomless' crisis

Still the same sugarcane machine for business

When the reporters visited the place again after the accident, the juice stall was open for business, and the female owner was the one running the business alone. In an interview regarding her employee, she remarked: “She’s fine, but she hasn’t been discharged yet.” 

When asked if she had replaced the machine that caused the accident, the owner simply said that it was the same device without offering any further explanation. 

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Lee Hsien Yang asks how long it will take PAP Govt to decide on Oxley house fate

SINGAPORE: Marking the first anniversary of his sister Dr...

Red Dot United launches ‘Parliament Watch’; Sec-Gen Ravi Philemon takes on shadow minister role

SINGAPORE: In a bold move to create a more...

WP to raise questions  in Parliament about jobs for new grads, public transport, bullying

SINGAPORE: Bullying in schools, jobs for fresh graduates, and...

Pritam Singh announces LTA’s approval for linkways to be built at Eunos

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Sep 16),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //