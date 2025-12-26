// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, December 26, 2025
30.1 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Depositphotos/ paikong (for illustration purposes only)
JobsSingapore News
2 min.Read

‘Feels like a slap in the face’: SG employee upset after performance grade drops post-promotion

Yoko Nicole
By Yoko Nicole

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean employee has expressed his frustration online after his performance grade reportedly dropped shortly after he received a promotion.

In a post on a local Reddit forum, the employee explained that his supervisor told him the decline was “completely normal in the company to allow others who did not get promoted to have the higher grade.”

He also noted that other employees who had recently been promoted experienced similar reductions in their performance ratings.

“Honestly, I’m finding it hard to accept his explanation. Seemed like a lazy excuse. And I have been putting in lots of heart and effort into my work. This just feels like a slap in the face,” he wrote on the r/askSingapore Reddit forum on Thursday (Dec 25).

“I would rather be told that I did not do enough to attain the higher grade and how I can improve. At least it’s based on actual merit.”

“It’s common, but his explanation is not great.”

The post caught the attention of many working adults in Singapore, with some sharing that similar practices exist in their own workplaces.

See also  How to make that rush and crush meaningful

One individual shared, “In government, once you get promoted, you’ll receive the default grade (C). The rationale is that it’s quite unlikely you will exceed expectations when you have just been promoted and are considered to be in a monitoring phase.”

Another told him, “The actual reason is that others need to be promoted as well. If you hog the grades, others don’t get to rise, and they will just leave. Some agencies are already struggling with manpower and people leaving will mean more stress for those remaining, especially the bosses.”

A third added, “My company also practised the same thing. I work in a global U.S.-based consulting firm. The higher grade justifies the company giving a higher bonus, while the promoted person gets a pay raise. Win-win for all.”

Others, however, suggested that the employee’s frustration may be coming more from how his supervisor communicated the reasoning rather than the policy itself.

One said, “His explanation is more ‘that’s the way it is’ than ‘here is an explanation that makes sense’.”

See also  Family seeks help after father of six, who is the sole breadwinner, suffers 80% burns due to e-scooter explosion

Another echoed this view, writing, “It’s common, but his explanation is not great. It’s more like you exceeded expectations for a role at a lower rank, but now that you are newly promoted into the higher rank, it’s possible that with the same performance, you no longer exceed expectations because the expectations are higher.”

In other news, a Singaporean shared on social media that he is now reconsidering early retirement after realising that there is surprisingly little to do in Singapore during weekday hours.

Writing on the r/singaporefi subreddit on Tuesday (Dec 9), the man explained that he recently used a week of leave to “test-drive” retirement. He wanted to simulate what life might feel like once he eventually reaches FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early), so he carefully planned a series of activities to fill his supposedly relaxing weekday schedule.

However, the results surprised him. “I found a few free workout classes during weekday lunch hours and attended some of them, but I realised something unexpected: Singapore is really, and I mean REALLY quiet during weekdays.”

See also  Man says hard work gets you nowhere after colleague with no exceptional skill gets promoted

Read more: ‘I can’t imagine having this much free time’: Man reconsiders early retirement after realising there’s little to do in SG during weekdays

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Lifestyle

‘Are Singaporeans low-key rich?’: Malaysian tourist stunned by locals flaunting designer items

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian tourist has set social media abuzz...
Singapore News

6 months’ jail, S$3K fine for maid, 72, who overstayed 34 years in SG

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman from the Philippines who worked...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

‘Are Singaporeans low-key rich?’: Malaysian tourist stunned by locals flaunting designer items

SINGAPORE: A Malaysian tourist has set social media abuzz...

6 months’ jail, S$3K fine for maid, 72, who overstayed 34 years in SG

SINGAPORE: A 72-year-old woman from the Philippines who worked...

Food delivery rider argues with F&B staff amid holiday rush to fulfill orders; others say situation should have been avoided

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user took to the platform...

Shrinkflation? Finger-sized drumstick at KFC shocks diner

SINGAPORE: A shocked local Reddit user took to the...

Business

‘Workplace bullying is now a crime and outlawed in Msia’ — S’porean says, ‘SG should do this too… can’t wait to see those lowlifes...

SINGAPORE: Workplace bullying in Malaysia is no longer something...

Nvidia aims to ship first H200 chips to China before Chinese New Year after Trump’s approval

Nvidia plans to start shipping its H200 artificial intelligence...

China’s BYD on track to export a million vehicles in 2025

CHINA: BYD is on track to export one million...

Dual role job listing draws backlash over S$1,000 base salary

SINGAPORE: A Singapore job listing for a dual role...

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //