Faye Wong’s first ex husband said to have money troubles

Hong Kong — 51-year-old Chinese rocker Dou Wei is popularly known as the first ex-husband of Chinese pop diva Faye Wong, 52. The couple was married for three years in the ’90s.

Leah Dou, the couple’s 24-year-old daughter has then followed in Wong and Dou Wei’s musical footsteps. It seems that her half-sister will be joining her as well. Dou Wei got married to Chinese photographer Gao Yuan after his split with Wong.

Gao Yuan was the woman he was rumoured to be having an affair with while he was still married to Wong. In 2004, Dou Wei and Gao Yuan called it quits, two years after welcoming a daughter named Dou Jiayuan who turns 19 on August 18. According to 8days.sg, Dou Jiayuan has been living a rather low-profile life until media reports revealed that the teen has signed up as a contestant on the new season of Chinese reality talent competition The Coming One.

However, that is not the only thing that has gone viral online. Dou Jiayuan uploaded her filled-up application form for the show on her Weibo on August 10.

What caught the most attention was the section where Dou Jiayuan was asked to reveal her reason for wanting to join the show. She wrote: “[To] increase exposure, strive for more job opportunities, and earn money to support my family.”

Netizens then began to speculate that Dou Wei, whose career is not what it used to be, may not be doing well financially and had to rely on his daughter to support him. It was reported that Dou Wei welcomed a third daughter with his third wife in 2016.

Dou Jiayuan has Leah to turn to for support and advice if she were really to enter showbiz. The siblings are quite close despite having different mothers who are no longer married to their father. The sisters have been photographed hanging out together and have shared photos of each other on social media in the past./TISGFollow us on Social Media

