SINGAPORE: Two brothers, aged 20 and 22, have found themselves homeless after their father unexpectedly increased their rent by 30 times and evicted them when they could not afford the sudden hike.

The older brother took to Reddit on Friday (March 21) to share their ordeal, explaining that they had been renting their father’s one-room HDB flat for over a year without any issues. However, in February, just two days before the rent was due, their father told them it had soared from S$50 to S$1,500.

“I requested that he provide me evidence regarding the raise of rent but he couldn’t provide me and urged me to pay or he will evict us,” the brother wrote.

Unable to secure the funds on such short notice, he and his younger brother, who suffers from a serious lung condition, were forced to move out. To make matters worse, their father even “filed a police report” to ensure they vacated the flat.

“Right now, we’re staying with a friend in Potong Pasir, but it’s only temporary. I’m a Tampines West resident and have already sought help at a Meet-the-People session, as advised by MSF and SPF,” he wrote.

“They told me to provide more documents, but I don’t know how much longer I can keep us afloat while dealing with all of this,” he continued.

Having exhausted nearly every option, they even considered moving to Johor Bahru as they could not afford rent in Singapore.

“I desperately need help finding a rental flat or financial assistance. If anyone has advice on where I can get real help, please let me know,” he pleaded.

“Let the social workers secure a shelter for you and your brother instead…”

In the discussion thread, numerous Singaporean Redditors offered advice and support. One commenter recommended that he visit a Family Service Centre on Monday to consult with social workers.

He said, “Let the social workers secure a shelter for you and your brother. If your younger brother has a medical condition, there should be some kind of medical memo stating that you ought to be able to present. If your case is legit, they can do the due diligence check and provide the necessary support.”

Another added, “I’m assuming your brother is on follow-up since he needs medication. Try the medical social worker in the hospital he is following up at.”

Others urged him to seek support from his relatives, homeless shelters in Singapore, Social Service Offices (SSOs), or the MSF ComCare Assistance.

One Redditor also suggested, “You can rent HDB from the government, those 1-bedroom studio units that are quite affordable. Just apply through HDB.”

HDB rental rates

According to HDB, individuals or families with a monthly household income of $800 or less can apply for a subsidised rental flat. First-time applicants can rent a 1-room flat for $26 to $33 or a 2-room flat for $44 to $75. However, for those applying for a second time, the rent increases to $90 to $123 for a 1-room flat and $123 to $165 for a 2-room flat.

Rental rates are higher for households earning between $801 and $1,500 per month. First-time applicants in this income range can expect to pay $90 to $123 for a 1-room flat and $123 to $165 for a 2-room flat. Second-time applicants will face increased rates, with 1-room flats costing $150 to $205 and 2-room flats ranging from $205 to $275.

With their situation still unresolved, the brothers continue to search for stable housing and financial aid to regain stability.

Read also: ‘Am I not good enough?’ Woman feels neglected as partner prioritises brothers over her