Fatal Ice level confirmed: Two teenagers die after first-time meth use amid rising youth drug abuse concerns in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two teenagers, aged 18 and 16, died after taking Ice or methamphetamine for the first time at a private home in January last year, with police investigations ruling out foul play, according to a coroner’s inquiry reported by Lianhe Zaobao on January 20, 2026.

The male teenager was found dead in a second-floor bedroom, while the female teenager was discovered unconscious in another room and later died in the hospital. The coroner’s court heard the case on Tuesday, with media barred from publishing any information that could reveal the identities of the deceased, witnesses, or the exact location of the incident.

The deaths occurred on Jan 31, 2025, at a three-storey private residence. According to evidence presented in court, both teenagers were first-time drug users who had agreed to consume methamphetamine together after discussing its use through text messages. Police investigations found that the male had informed the female that he possessed methamphetamine and intended to sell it before inviting her over to consume the drug.

An investigating officer testified that police were alerted on the afternoon of the incident and found the male unresponsive in his bedroom. His body had already developed rigor mortis, and blunt force injuries were observed on his head and face. White powder, capsules, and electronic smoking devices were found scattered in the room.

The female teenager, along with a third individual, was found unconscious in another bedroom. She was taken to Changi General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead later that evening. Details about the third individual were not disclosed in court.

A forensic examination determined that the male teenager was intoxicated on methamphetamine and amphetamine with lethal levels of methamphetamine. The court was told that individuals on methamphetamine could become highly agitated and lose control of their physical movement, which might explain the blunt force injuries. The female teenager also tested positive for similar substances and ketamine, although the court asked investigators to clarify whether the levels were fatal.

Police determined both teens voluntarily took the drugs and ruled their deaths were non-homicide. The coroner described the deaths as a tragedy, noting the young ages of the deceased, and extended condolences to their parents, who were present at the hearing. A formal conclusion will be issued at a later date.

Beyond the individual tragedy, the case reflects a wider and troubling trend. Data from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) shows that drug abuse among young people is rising. In 2024, 996 first-time drug offenders were arrested, up from 952 in 2023. More than half were under the age of 30, while first-time offenders below 20 increased from 97 to 134 year-on-year. The youngest arrested drug abuser was just 13.

Methamphetamine, heroin, and cannabis were the most commonly abused drugs in Singapore, reported in 2024. Among 165 drug abusers under the age of 20, 90% or 148 individuals had consumed methamphetamine.

Singapore media have reported similar CNB figures in recent years, underscoring persistent concerns about youth exposure to synthetic drugs despite long-standing enforcement and education efforts. The latest coroner’s case adds a sobering human dimension to those statistics, one that authorities and families alike cannot afford to ignore.