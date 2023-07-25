Synd Intl Fat woman allegedly wants Frontier Airlines to refund her after not being...

Fat woman allegedly wants Frontier Airlines to refund her after not being able to fit in their seats 

By Asir F

Twitter users state that the woman should start eating less or get on a diet rather than complaining about her problems to Frontier. Twitter users are also vehemently against plus-size travellers taking up other passengers' seats

Nowadays, it is a fairly common topic where plus-sized individuals demand that airlines increase their seat size. However, airlines like Frontier would typically cram in the maximum seats due to their need for profitability. If they’re fewer seats on an aircraft, their flight tickets will be more expensive.

According to Buzzfeed, there are multiple difficult and often challenging realities towards plus-size individuals during air travel. Furthermore, they witness how fellow passengers occasionally complain about the inconvenience of having larger bodies.

In addition, some flight attendants may unjustly judge them as unfit to fly, resulting in sudden and unexpected removal from the aircraft. They became acutely aware that some people around them might exploit the situation by taking photographs or filming videos. These videos would then make these fat travellers into viral sensations.

Woman complaining that Frontier Airlines not providing enough space for her

However, Twitter users are sharing their experiences with individuals like this woman. They claim you will dread this moment if you’re a frequent flier. The aircraft doors are closing soon, and the middle seat is wide open, but an individual like her is walking towards that seat. Commenters are expressing their discomfort when flying with larger passengers.

Unfortunately, there are several fatphobic remarks towards these plus-size individuals who need to fly. Twitter users state that they are unhealthy and overweight. Furthermore, individuals like these do not live as long as people who are at a more manageable weight. However, several comments went out of line, stating that these people are unhappy.

In addition, others are stating that they want more baggage allowance if the airlines let plus-sized passengers on their flights with one seat. However, cabin and check-in bags are a lot easier to weigh. If the airlines start weighing passengers before flights, it would cause more delays and create problems, making it tedious for the airlines.

Twitter users state that the woman should start eating less or get on a diet rather than complaining about her problems to Frontier. Regardless, it appears that Twitter users are vehemently against plus-size travellers taking up other passengers’ seats.

America Ferrera’s guilty pleasure is not showering for a few days

 

The post Fat woman allegedly wants Frontier Airlines to refund her after not being able to fit in their seats appeared first on The Independent News.

