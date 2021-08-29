Fans go nuts after Jaejoong’s surprise appearance with Junsu

- Advertisement -

Seoul — Junsu was invited to Naver’s Now new radio show Curtains call on August 23. The new radio show discusses everything related to the music industry in South Korea.

Curtains call is an hour apart from Jaejoong’s regular radio show. The neighbourhood youth was set to appear on Naver Now so Jaejoong decided to come in half an hour earlier to surprise Junsu. Junsu was so surprised that he threw everything he had in his hands and went to greet his career lifetime member in TVXQ and JYJ.

The way Junsu reacted when he saw Jaejoong 😢 Bye-bye earphones 😂 His tension went up so much after Jaejoong arrived and he was so happy to see his hyung 🥰 I hoped to see them together today, but I didn't want to get my hopes up… It finally happened. What a great day 😭 pic.twitter.com/qZbrC3Odcp — 힐링보이스 ✨ (@healingvoice86) August 23, 2021

According to Jaejoong, he had finished his schedule of the day early to come quickly and surprise Junsu; he even asked Junsu’s manager to keep it a secret. Fans in the real-time comments section were crying, said the MC.

Jaejoong explained that it had been a long time since fans have seen the two members in one video frame, as reported by Allkpop.

The MC asked if they have plans to work together, the veteran singers replied that they always have the idea in their mind and have thoughts about doing a concert together, but the Covid situation doesn’t help. Fans commented that Jaejoong made a happy surprise for Junsu and for all their fans.

Born on January 26, 1986, Kim Jae Joong also known mononymously as Jaejoong, is a South Korean singer, songwriter, actor and director. He is a member of the Korean pop group JYJ and was one of the original members of boy band TVXQ. Since 2013, he has expanded his range of activities as a solo artist and is also known by the stage names Hero Jaejoong (in South Korea), Jejung/J-Jun (ジェジュン) (in Japan), and 英雄在中 (영웅재중) (in China).

Born in Gongju, Chungcheongnam-do as Han Jae-joon (한재준; 韩在俊), he was adopted into the Kim family at a young age. As a teenager, he moved to Seoul to audition for SM Entertainment. /TISGFollow us on Social Media

