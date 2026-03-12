// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, March 12, 2026
26.3 C
Singapore
type here...
Screenshot
Property
2 min.Read

Family with roots in Singapore to sell S$49 million Hong Kong luxury compound

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

HONG KONG: An estate in the Southern district of Hong Kong, which belongs to a property family with roots in Singapore, has been put up for tender at around HK$300 million (S$48.8 million).

The property, a luxury residential compound called Belvedere, is located at 41 Chung Hom Kok Road. The sole agent for the sale is JLL, and the tender will be open until 12:00 noon on April 28.

It is a seafront site that spans 21,170 sq ft (1,966.76 sq m). It has five two-storey houses that are between 3,150 sq ft (292.6 sq m) and 3,709 sq ft (344.6 sq m) in size. The property, which includes 12 parking spaces, has a total gross floor area of 15,750  sq ft (1,463.2 sq m). It was completed in 1980.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post on Tuesday (March 10), the family that owns Belvedere is connected to Wah Ha Realty, an investment holding company based in Hong Kong that was founded in 1961. The property has been owned since 1993 by Remadour Estate. Among the shareholders of this firm are Wah Ha Realty and related companies linked to the Cheung family.

See also  BTO or Resale: Why households earning $1,500 monthly should opt for BTO

Cheung Yik-chong was an entrepreneur based in Singapore before World War II. He built his fortune in property and jewellery at this time, and was succeeded by his son, Cheung Kung Hai, who later grew the family’s property in Hong Kong via Wah Ha Realty. The younger Mr Cheung was later known in Hong Kong as the “king of industrial buildings.”

According to an article in Hong Kong Business, the property is being sold on an ‘as-is’ basis with investment options, subject to existing tenancies and licences. Parties interested in buying the property may offer the houses for rent, or sell them individually through strata-title divestment, the report added.

Signs of recovery for Hong Kong’s luxury residential market

The report pointed out that the sale comes at a time when the city’s luxury residential market is showing signs of recovery, and cited the 2.9 per cent increase in the price of homes measuring at least 1,076 sq ft (around 100 sq m) in 2025, although they are still about 19 per cent below their 2021 peak.

See also  Some homebuyers now paying more for 2-room flats as resale prices catch up with 3-room flats

SCMP quoted the chairman of JLL in Hong Kong, Joseph Tsang, as saying that many buyers are seeking luxury residences. At the beginning of the year, 26 transactions worth HK$5.3 billion (S$862 million) took place, the report added. /TISG

Read also: Singapore and Hong Kong named Asia’s most dynamic family office hubs: Julius Baer report

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Singapore News

Singapore named world’s best cultural destination by TripAdvisor

Singapore overtook Indonesia's Bali to be named the world's best culture destination as part of Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations. "The Singapore cityscape ...
Jobs

Gen Z discussion: Why workplaces are struggling to adapt to Gen Z expectations

Some say Gen Z prioritise mental health and salary negotiation more than previous generations

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore named world’s best cultural destination by TripAdvisor

Singapore overtook Indonesia's Bali to be named the world's best culture destination as part of Tripadvisor's 2026 Travelers' Choice Awards: Best of the Best Destinations. "The Singapore cityscape ...

Johor proposes tracking system for Singapore cross-border taxis

The system would allow officials to monitor taxi routes and ensure that passengers are picked up and dropped off only at approved locations.

Jamus Lim: A national on-the-job training program is how we train a workforce ready to take on AI

"Most skills we need for our jobs aren’t learned in classrooms, but through on-the-job training, via apprenticeships, internships, and mentorship. But our current systems are inadequate: the Skills...

Singapore driving test pass rates decline again; nearly 100,000 people took the tests last year

More learners are signing up for driving tests, but fewer are passing, reflecting changing preferences, stricter assessments, and growing demand for lessons.

Business

Gen Z discussion: Why workplaces are struggling to adapt to Gen Z expectations

Some say Gen Z prioritise mental health and salary negotiation more than previous generations

Jobs, affordable housing and traffic planning top Johoreans’ expectations as JS-SEZ attracts billion-ringgit investments

In just six months, the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) drew billion-ringgit investments. In The Independent Singapore’s earlier report, investments in the economic zone were alrea...

Local asks, ‘Is the SG job market really that bad or am I just not qualified enough?’

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean jobseeker confessed on social media that it “feels demoralising” watching everyone else around him “thrive in their careers” or land new jobs with apparent ease, while he h...

46-year-old ‘jumbo’ executive flat in AMK sells for S$1.35 million

Ang Mo Kio has recently recorded another notable transaction in the HDB resale market. On 5 March, a resale executive flat in the estate changed hands for S$1,350,000, setting a new benchmark for i...

Singapore Politics

POFMA: Man charged over TikTok videos spreading disinformation about government policies and inciting racial hatred

The videos allegedly included misleading claims about voting secrecy, CPF policies, and the affordability of HDB flats.

Budget 2026: S’poreans agree with Pritam Singh’s call for greater transparency

Pro-transparency Citizens deserve to know where billions in spending go Greater accountability prevents waste Opposing view Singapore already has strict fiscal oversight Too much transparency ...

All for safety: Han Hui Hui’s three children taken to hospital to keep them away from abusive environment, say MSF and police

Singaporean Han Hui Hui visits her 3 children in hospital for 1 hour

Pritam Singh: Process of bringing in new citizens, Permanent Residents, should be transparent

Mr Singh said, "​In Parliament last week, the DPM Gan announced that the Government would increase the intake of New Citizens and Permanent Residents over the next five years. The Workers’ Party be...

© The Independent Singapore

// //