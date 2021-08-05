Family struggles with questions after their mother passes away just hours after receiving the first dose of her Covid-19 vaccine

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The three children of a 64-year-old woman who passed away hours after receiving the first dose of her Covid-19 vaccine took to social media with many unanswered questions and a lack of closure.

In a Facebook post on Jul 31, 6 days after their mother’s death, Charlene Yong, the woman’s daughter, wrote: “She took her first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at 10.05am and she collapsed about 8 hours after”. In her post, she explained that her mother led an active lifestyle and was mostly healthy, save for “controlled hypertension and mild diabetes”.

Pushing that the family just wanted closure with regards to their mother’s passing, Ms Yong asked: “Why is it that we have to plough so hard with the authorities to have the coroner report to be released to us?”

- Advertisement -

She explained that if her mother’s death was truly related to the Covid-19 vaccination, the family wanted to understand the link (if any) to “the cross interactions of the vaccination with my mother’s medication for her hypertension”.

Ms Yong also asked if activities such as mopping the floor should have been avoided by her elderly mother who had just received the vaccine. She also raised if the screening at the vaccination centre was “adequate for elderly with medical conditions similar to my mum before (they were) given the go ahead for the vaccination?”

“As much as we want to control and contain COVID-19, it is too big a price to pay to have my mother sacrificed because we trusted the system that the vaccination is safe and screening for the vaccination was done properly”, she wrote.

Within five days, Ms Yong’s post received 2,100 reactions and over 2,200 shares.

- Advertisement -

TISG has reached out to the Ministry of Health (MOH) and to Ms Yong for comment and clarification. /TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg