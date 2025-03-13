SINGAPORE: A family is asking for support after their grandmother, Rani Soetjiati, suffered a severe stroke at the age of 92.

Rani has always been there for her family, taking care of them for many years now. However, due to the unfortunate incident, she is now in hospital, unable to move or speak, and her family is facing difficulties in providing the care she needs.

As Rani’s loved ones face this difficult time, they are reaching out for help and support.

Who is Rani Soetjiati?

Rani Soetjiati, who moved to Singapore decades ago, became more than just a caregiver to her family– she became their home. With all that she had, she provided love, care, and support, always putting others first without ever asking for anything in return. Even as she grew older and faced her own health challenges, Rani continued to give to her family willingly and selflessly.

However, living in the city-state on a long-term visit pass, Rani is not a Singapore citizen and, therefore, not eligible for most financial aid programmes. Her family is truly heartbroken to see the woman who dedicated nearly half of her life to them unable to receive the help she desperately needs during this critical time.

What happened to Rani?

On February 5, 2025, Rani was taken to the Changi General Hospital for what seemed like a mild lung infection. At first, the doctors said that she was stable. But on Feb 8, everything had changed.

Rani’s family got a call from the nurse saying that they had rushed her for an emergency CT scan because she had suffered a stroke– a major one.

The family did not know exactly what caused the stroke— whether it was her heart condition or the lung infection– but they do know that the strong and independent woman who always took care of them was no longer herself. Rani was then moved to the Acute Stroke Unit and later to the geriatric ward, where she now needs full-time care.

Rising medical expenses

Rani’s medical bills have quickly risen to S$42,000 and with costs continuing to grow, her family fears the total could exceed S$80,000.

Before the incident, Rani expressed a desire to go home after each hospital visit—not because she was improving, but because she was worried about the expensive hospital bills. Even before her stroke, she had been reluctant to seek medical care due to financial concerns.

Her family had previously tried to apply for her Singapore permanent residency, but delays caused by personal struggles and a later rejection left her ineligible for financial assistance.

How to help Rani?

Rani Soetjiati urgently needs financial support for her medical care. Every dollar raised will go directly towards covering her hospital bills and ensuring she gets the care she needs in the coming days.

All funds raised will be managed by Give.Asia and paid directly to the hospital.

To know more about the campaign and where to donate, click here.