Thursday, August 28, 2025
Photo: TikTok/ECR Garage
Malaysia
Family on the way to Cameron Highlands shocked to see wild tiger at roadside

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian family on their way to Cameron Highlands had an unexpected encounter with a tiger that appeared on the roadside in a mountainous area near Gua Musang on Tuesday (Aug 26).

According to the New Straits Times, the family of four were shocked when they spotted the tiger while driving along the deserted road. They told the local press that the animal looked frightened as it lingered by the ditch, glancing around anxiously.

The wild cat appeared unsettled, at one point opening its mouth widely to exhale before crossing the road. It wandered about for a minute before retreating into the nearby forest, much to the family’s relief.

The family later shared the video on social media to warn others to stay vigilant when travelling in the area. The post quickly went viral, with several commenters saying they, too, had seen tigers in the same region in the past.

While some expressed relief that no harm came to the family, others pointed out that tigers rarely appear close to human settlements and suggested the animal could have been in distress.

See also  Survey: 84pc Malaysians say signed up for Covid-19 vaccine to protect family and self; 4pc cite travel
