Family of diners eat meal that costs nearly $120 without paying, owner uses the internet to collect debt

SINGAPORE: A family dined and dashed at a seafood restaurant, leaving a total bill of nearly $120 unpaid.

Interviewed by Shin Min Daily, the restaurant owner believe that the family forgot to pay, but after posting the incident online, the family still had not returned to the restaurant. It is now a week since the incident and the bill is still unpaid.

The 54-year-old seafood restaurant owner a family of four came to dine and ordered a lot of food. The owner said that the family consists of a couple in their 60s, and their children are in their 30s, and they sat at a table outside the restaurant. According to the owner, their total bill accumulated to $119.80.

The owner stated that his wife served the family, and she did not notice anything unusual at first. However, when he checked the surveillance camera, he saw that when they finished eating, they slowly stood up and prepared to leave. There was also a car waiting for them on the side of the road.

The owner observed that the diners did not leave in a hurry, so he believed that they might have forgotten to pay.

With this, the owner remarked: “They probably hadn’t been here before, and I didn’t have their contact information. I later posted about it online, hoping they would see it and come back to pay. However, a week has passed, and they still haven’t returned.”

In Singapore, dine and dash means that diners left a restaurant without paying for the foods and drinks that they ordered and ate. A common incident of this is when someone ordered a lot, asked for the bill to be left on the table, and left without paying.

This is not considered a specific crime by itself in Singapore, but suspects can still be charged with other crimes under the Singaporean law.