Family brings KFC to Japanese restaurant because their ‘kids don’t eat raw food,’ even asks waitress to throw box away

SINGAPORE: Should parents be allowed to bring food for their kids to restaurants if they think their kids won’t eat what’s served there? A woman who disapproved of a mother who brought chicken from a fast food place to a Japanese restaurant apparently doesn’t think so.

Facebook user JLing Samantha wrote on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE page on Saturday (July 1) that she had gone to the NEX branch of Donburi King the previous evening, where she’d seen a family coming in with food from KFC.

The waitress told them this is not allowed, but the mother claimed her children “don’t eat raw food.”

Ms JLing Samantha pointed out, however, that “Donburi King offers so much cooked food on their menu,” which it indeed does, including gyoza, ebi fry, ramen, chicken and pork rice bowls and even french fries.

But since the manager wasn’t there at the time, the waitress couldn’t do anything.

But the netizen wasn’t the only person who noticed the family who was eating KFC.

“Then the father maybe saw many of us looking at them and he told his wife that actually should let their kids just eat in KFC. Yet the wife still insisted and took one drumstick to eat and drink soft drinks (tsk!!! Now I know who’s the one who wants to eat KFC).”

She added that the mum kept saying, “We also ordered here, what’s wrong to eat KFC here?”

To make matters worse, “when their order is served, the wife still Buay Pai seh and asked the waitress to throw their KFC box,” wrote Ms JLing Samantha, who also appealed to the parents, as well as to the public: “Please do not set bad examples in front of your kids, if you want to eat varieties of food, just eat in the restaurant accordingly or go to the food court.”

The Independent Singapore has reached out to Ms JLing Samantha and to Donburi King for further comment.

