Fake soldiers, real scams: Mindef warns public about fraudulent SAF orders

SINGAPORE: Small businesses in Singapore are facing more bulk order scams from people pretending to be Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel. As more cases appear in different industries, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) has issued a public warning.

Mindef takes action as impersonation scams emerge

On Sep 14, the Ministry of Defence publicly addressed a spate of fraudulent bulk orders placed by individuals impersonating SAF personnel. According to Mindef’s Facebook statement, seven such incidents have been reported, with no evidence linking the perpetrators to the military.

Mindef confirmed that police reports have been filed and urged both the public and businesses to remain vigilant. “The SAF takes a serious view of this,” the agency stressed, beefing up the message that any questionable and leery activity must be reported to the law enforcement authorities straight off.

Small businesses left scrambling amid fake orders

Breaditation Bakery, a tiny sales outlet on Desker Road, was one of the enterprises affected. They received a S$2,000 bulk order from someone who said he was an army officer from Bedok Camp. The person, who called himself “Gordon,” never came back to pick up the order.

Facing the risk of wasting fresh sourdough, buns, and pastries, the bakery quickly offered S$30 “mystery boxes” of baked goods on Instagram. Their more than 1,000 followers responded quickly, and all the boxes sold out in three hours.

Just days earlier, Muhammad Shazain Faiha Muslim Food Paradise, a hawker stall in Tiong Bahru Market, was duped into preparing 150 biryani meals for a fictitious SAF order. The food was never picked up. In a heartfelt Facebook post, the stall appealed to the public, managing to sell off much of the food at discounted prices.

Florist Kiki Florist was also victimised. They received a S$3,820 order for more than 150 corsages, purportedly for an army camp logistics unit. After scaling down the order to 50 bouquets worth S$1,100, the “customer” disappeared. Luckily, the florist shop was rescued from the bogus transaction by selling the bouquets at a reduced price, recovering S$800.

Police warn of rising scam trend with S$52,000 lost since May

The Singapore Police Force confirmed a keen increase in these fraudulent impersonation activities, reporting overall financial loss of at most S$52,000 since May. The swindlers frequently assume personalities of military personnel, school staff, or government officials, placing huge, time-sensitive orders, and often times directing businesses to phoney providers and suppliers.

Law enforcers urged business owners/sellers to confirm first the identities of the buyers, not to give advance payments to unacquainted suppliers, and to provide payment for products only upon delivery.

Since these fraudsters are getting more sophisticated and their methods have become so advanced and specific, being and staying alert is vital. Businesses should check buyer credentials carefully and use trusted contacts when dealing with large or unusual orders.

If you get a bulk order request that seems suspicious, contact the police right away. Stay alert and do not be fooled by someone just because they are wearing a uniform.