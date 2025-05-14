FairPrice offers $6 return voucher for every $60 spent in CDC Supermarket vouchers

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: On Tuesday (May 13), the same day that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced that each Singaporean household could collect the latest tranche of CDC Vouchers worth $500, FairPrice said it would sweeten the deal even more for voucher-users, offering a $6 FairPrice return voucher for every $60 worth of CDC Supermarket vouchers transacted at any FairPrice stores between May 13 to 19.

These return vouchers are meant to supplement the government’s CDC support package. Moreover, there is no minimum spend required when using return vouchers, and FairPrice customers may use multiple return vouchers in a single transaction.

The move helps “further support Singaporeans with stretching their dollar this SG60,” said FPG in a May 13 press release, adding, “This initiative is part of FPG’s commitment to ensure that all in Singapore have access to the essentials they need to celebrate SG60 together.”

Importantly, return vouchers may be used starting from the next day after they were issued until June 15, 2025. They are offered to the public while supplies last.

This is the third wave of Return Vouchers from the FairPrice Group (FPG) this year alone, following the first wave that was issued after the government’s distribution of CDC vouchers in January, and the second that came during the Lunar New Year season to help keep festive essentials affordable.

“Singaporeans have shown incredible strength and spirit in the last few months of global uncertainty, and as the nation’s largest retailer, we want to recognise the hard work they put in every day to lead more fulfilling lives. This third wave of FairPrice return vouchers is our way of helping to make every day a little better for all in Singapore, by keeping daily essentials within reach,” said Vipul Chawla, the Group CEO of FPG.

More information about the CDC Vouchers Scheme may be found here.

The latest tranche of CDC vouchers may be claimed here, where users will need to log in using their SingPass details. Every household with at least one Singaporean may redeem S$500 in vouchers. Singaporeans who need help claiming the vouchers digitally, including those who do not have smartphones or need help with their log-in credentials, will receive additional assistance at community centres and SG Digital Community Hubs.

For the vouchers, an amount of S$250 may be spent at participating heartland hawkers and merchants, and the other S$250 at Ang Mo Supermarket, Cold Storage, Giant Singapore, HAO Mart, NTUC FairPrice, Prime Supermarket, Sheng Siong, and U Stars Supermarket. They are valid until December 31, 2025. /TISG

