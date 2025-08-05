// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
27.7 C
Singapore
type here...
A chips manufacturing workplace (for illustration purposes only)
Technology
1 min.Read

‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

Gemma Iso
By Gemma Iso

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with the help of artificial intelligence. It has recently secured US$8.5 million (S$11.4 million) to grow its vision worldwide. Founded by two women engineers, the company aims to create “factories that think.” This mission pushes the future of intelligent automation in one of the world’s most complex and high-stakes industries.

Transforming semiconductor manufacturing with AI

At the core of SixSense’s mission is what it calls “intelligent automation,” a data-driven approach to semiconductor production that improves efficiency, reduces errors, and increases control over intricate manufacturing processes. Its artificial intelligence (AI) platform is already helping major industry players like GlobalFoundries and JCET. It aids fabs across Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Israel in detecting problems earlier and boosting output.

“Think of it as a factory that can see, understand, and act in real-time,” said co-founder and CTO Avni Agarwal. “We’re expanding into the U.S. now, where demand for smarter semiconductor manufacturing is growing quickly.”

See also  GIC in discussions to back US$5b investment in Anthropic: Report

Women engineers at the helm

SixSense stands out not only for its innovative technology but also for its leadership. The company was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Akanksha Jagwani and CTO Avni Agarwal. Both bring significant engineering expertise. Jagwani, who has a background in mechanical engineering, leads business strategy and partnerships. Agarwal, an expert in computer engineering, directs the technical vision.

Their success comes amid a noticeable funding gap in the VC world. In 2024, startups with only female founders received just 2% of total VC deal value in the U.S., according to Pitchbook. SixSense’s achievements showcase what’s possible as that gap begins to close.

Backed by global investors and gaining momentum

The company’s latest funding round, led by Peak XV’s Surge seed platform and joined by Alpha Intelligence Capital, FEBE Ventures, and others, brings SixSense’s total funding to US$12 million. With these newly obtained resources, worldwide growth will be sustained, and its AI-driven platform for semiconductor engineering will be further developed.

See also  Kumaran Pillai: MAS director’s statement on SG dependence on foreign tech talent should be taken with ‘a pinch of salt’

As increasing demand continues, SixSense is well-positioned within the chip manufacturing industry. It will have the capacity and the capability to aid manufacturers in sustaining their engineering endeavours, and with trailblazing technology, innovative leaders, and growing investor confidence, SixSense is set to redefine how chips are made all over the world.

Hot this week

Lifestyle

Singapore-based Shein pays the price for misleading eco claims—€1 million to be exact

MILAN/SINGAPORE: Shein, the global ultra-fast-fashion giant, is in trouble...
Personal Finance

Earn up to 2.45% interest rate: Best fixed deposit rates in August 2025

SINGAPORE: Singapore's fixed deposit rates have continued to decline....

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

LTA clears the air on cross-border e-hailing: Only licensed taxis, not Grab-style services

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) has clarified that...

Maid says, ‘My employer attached a tracking device on me to track my whereabouts during my day off’

SINGAPORE: In a now “self-destructed” post from the Direct...

Singapore to review Malaysia’s request to start cross-border buses earlier

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) confirmed on Aug...

Johor and Singapore explore cross-border e-hailing to ease congestion

MALAYSIA:  A new proposal to introduce cross-border e-hailing services...

Business

Singapore Politics

Sylvia Lim’s memoir to be published by Epigram Books in 2027

SINGAPORE: Sylvia Lim, who has chaired the Workers’ Party...

RDU’s Ravi Philemon speaks out on Singapore’s market-centric mobility system

SINGAPORE: In a scathing public statement, Red Dot United’s...

WP Jamus Lim on AI, education, and the irreplaceable role of teachers

SINGAPORE: As Singapore’s education system navigates the crossroads of...

Pritam Singh announces Community Grocery Truck at Eunos to help residents with living costs

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Jul 15),...

© The Independent Singapore