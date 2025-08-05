‘Factories that THINK’ — This woman-led AI startup solves factory failures before they even happen

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based startup SixSense is changing semiconductor manufacturing with the help of artificial intelligence. It has recently secured US$8.5 million (S$11.4 million) to grow its vision worldwide. Founded by two women engineers, the company aims to create “factories that think.” This mission pushes the future of intelligent automation in one of the world’s most complex and high-stakes industries.

Transforming semiconductor manufacturing with AI

At the core of SixSense’s mission is what it calls “intelligent automation,” a data-driven approach to semiconductor production that improves efficiency, reduces errors, and increases control over intricate manufacturing processes. Its artificial intelligence (AI) platform is already helping major industry players like GlobalFoundries and JCET. It aids fabs across Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Israel in detecting problems earlier and boosting output.

“Think of it as a factory that can see, understand, and act in real-time,” said co-founder and CTO Avni Agarwal. “We’re expanding into the U.S. now, where demand for smarter semiconductor manufacturing is growing quickly.”

Women engineers at the helm

SixSense stands out not only for its innovative technology but also for its leadership. The company was co-founded in 2018 by CEO Akanksha Jagwani and CTO Avni Agarwal. Both bring significant engineering expertise. Jagwani, who has a background in mechanical engineering, leads business strategy and partnerships. Agarwal, an expert in computer engineering, directs the technical vision.

Their success comes amid a noticeable funding gap in the VC world. In 2024, startups with only female founders received just 2% of total VC deal value in the U.S., according to Pitchbook. SixSense’s achievements showcase what’s possible as that gap begins to close.

Backed by global investors and gaining momentum

The company’s latest funding round, led by Peak XV’s Surge seed platform and joined by Alpha Intelligence Capital, FEBE Ventures, and others, brings SixSense’s total funding to US$12 million. With these newly obtained resources, worldwide growth will be sustained, and its AI-driven platform for semiconductor engineering will be further developed.

As increasing demand continues, SixSense is well-positioned within the chip manufacturing industry. It will have the capacity and the capability to aid manufacturers in sustaining their engineering endeavours, and with trailblazing technology, innovative leaders, and growing investor confidence, SixSense is set to redefine how chips are made all over the world.