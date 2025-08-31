Facebook Marketplace and Carousell remain lowest-ranked in 2025 scam safety ratings

SINGAPORE: Facebook Marketplace and Carousell have once again ended up at the bottom of Singapore’s 2025 E-commerce Marketplace Transaction Safety Ratings (TSR).

According to the Inter-Ministry Committee on Scams (IMCS) on Saturday (Aug 30), Facebook Marketplace received only one tick—the lowest of four ratings—while Carousell earned two ticks. Last year, both platforms were also at the bottom of the list , with the same ratings.

The yearly ratings assess major e-commerce platforms’ anti-scam features.

Facebook Marketplace, which has been ranked last since the TSR’s launch in 2022, not only scored the lowest rating but also recorded the highest number of scam cases. Of the 11,627 scams reported through online platforms in 2024, 4,368, or 37.6%, came from Facebook. Carousell followed with 17.1% reported scam cases.

Meanwhile, Amazon, Lazada, Shopee, and TikTok Shop all received four ticks. In terms of reported scam cases in 2024, TikTok Shop accounted for 3.4% and Shopee 1.5%, while Lazada had only 12 cases and Amazon just three. This is the first time TikTok Shop has been included in the safety ratings.

Channel News Asia reported, citing IMCS, that the number of e-commerce scams remains the highest in the city-state. In 2024, the number of scam cases rose to 11,665, up 19.2% from the year before, which recorded only 9,783 cases. Of last year’s total, 11,627 originated from online platforms, with the rest coming from other channels such as SMS or phone calls.

The TSR provides consumers with a clear view of how well major e-commerce platforms guard against scams. Each rating reflects the strength of their implemented measures, from user verification and secure transactions to recovery channels and the overall effectiveness of their anti-scam systems.

Platforms that adopt all critical anti-scam measures and keep scam numbers low receive the maximum four ticks. /TISG

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)