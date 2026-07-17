Face reading expert weighs in on the personalities of WP leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim

SINGAPORE: Qimen master Dougles Chan has shared on social media that face reading analyses show that Workers’ Party leaders Pritam Singh and Sylvia Lim are reliable and responsible individuals who have a measured approach to leadership.

Qi Men Dun Jia, often referred to simply as Qimen, is an ancient Chinese metaphysical system that was historically used in military strategy and warfare. Today, it is applied by practitioners as a tool for strategic planning, decision-making and forecasting.

Mr Chan is an internationally recognised professional master and teacher of Qi Men Dun Jia. Based in Singapore, he runs the Dougles Chan Qimen Academy International and provides consultancy and training to students and clients across dozens of countries.

In two social media posts published this month, Mr Chan stressed that his observations were based solely on visible facial features and reflected traditional Chinese face reading interpretations.

For Mr Singh, Mr Chan said his forehead appears moderately high and reasonably broad, a feature traditionally associated with planning ability, learning capacity and career development during younger years. He added that a balanced forehead is often interpreted as reflecting someone who values structure and organisation.

Mr Singh’s relatively thick and well-defined eyebrows were interpreted as signs of strong determination, persistence in pursuing goals and a protective nature towards family members and those close to him.

According to Mr Chan, Mr Singh’s eyes display a focused and steady gaze, which traditional face reading associates with someone who remains calm under pressure, is observant and prefers to think carefully before taking action instead of acting impulsively.

He also highlighted Mr Singh’s straight nose bridge with moderate width. In traditional face reading, the nose is regarded as the “Wealth Palace”, and Mr Chan said a balanced nose is commonly linked to stable financial management, practical decision-making and a preference for long-term security over unnecessary risks.

Mr Chan also pointed to Mr Singh’s moderately developed cheekbones, saying they traditionally indicate leadership qualities, an ability to shoulder responsibility and comfort in managing projects or teams.

His analysis further noted that Mr Singh’s medium-thickness lips and relatively straight resting expression suggest a practical communication style. Such features are traditionally associated with someone who speaks when necessary rather than excessively and who values sincerity over persuasion.

Mr Chan also observed that Mr Singh has a rounded and reasonably firm chin, which he said is traditionally interpreted as a sign of stability later in life, persistence, a family-oriented mindset and the ability to endure challenges.

Taking all the visible features together, Mr Chan said classical Chinese face reading would generally interpret Mr Singh as someone who is practical and analytical, patient rather than impulsive, comfortable carrying responsibility and someone who values financial stability.

Turning to Ms Lim, Mr Chan said the overall balance of her facial features immediately projects an image of someone calm, composed, and emotionally steady. According to traditional interpretation, such individuals typically favour stability over unnecessary risks and prefer to think carefully before acting.

He said her proportionate and well-shaped forehead suggests someone who values planning, learning and careful decision-making, adding that such people are more likely to analyse situations thoroughly before committing themselves rather than rushing into opportunities.

Mr Chan described Ms Lim’s eyes as gentle and approachable, saying these features traditionally reflect patience, understanding and an ability to build trust with others. He added that people often feel comfortable opening up to individuals who project sincerity instead of intimidation.

Her balanced nose, he said, indicates a practical attitude towards finances and responsibilities, with a preference for consistent progress instead of pursuing shortcuts or overnight success.

He also noted that her smile and mouth suggest warmth and diplomacy. According to his interpretation, communication is likely to be one of her strengths, enabling her to maintain relationships and avoid unnecessary conflict while making her well-suited to teamwork, leadership and customer-facing roles.

Mr Chan identified several positive personality traits based on Ms Lim’s facial features, describing her as calm, emotionally stable, reliable, responsible, trustworthy and sincere. He added that she appears patient when solving problems, capable of maintaining long-term relationships, practical in financial and career decisions and able to earn respect through consistency rather than force.

He also outlined several areas for improvement, noting that every strength has a corresponding weakness.

According to Mr Chan, Ms Lim’s preference for stability may sometimes make her overly cautious when significant opportunities arise, with excessive analysis potentially delaying action while others move ahead.

He also suggested that her willingness to help others could result in taking on responsibilities that do not belong to her, increasing the risk of emotional or mental exhaustion if healthy boundaries are not maintained.

Mr Chan added that a dislike of conflict may lead her to suppress her true thoughts to preserve harmony, although unresolved issues could accumulate over time and become larger problems.

He further said there is a tendency to prioritise security over growth, which, while creating stability, may reduce the willingness to explore new opportunities or embrace necessary change.

Summing up his assessment of Ms Lim, Mr Chan said her profile reflects someone who earns respect through reliability, integrity and consistency rather than dominance or aggression. He added that such individuals are naturally suited to positions where trust, patience and responsibility are highly valued.

He concluded that her greatest opportunity for growth lies in balancing caution with decisive action, saying that becoming more confident in making timely decisions and establishing healthy boundaries could allow her to achieve significantly greater personal and professional success.