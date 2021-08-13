Extreme pain at ‘every joint’ after AstraZeneca jab: S’porean singer Kelly Poon

- Advertisement -

Taiwan — Singaporean singer Kelly Poon took to social media to share details of her condition post-Covid-19 vaccination, saying that every joint in her body hurt after the jab.

“Every joint in my body hurt so bad that I was crying, and I couldn’t move,” the 38-year-old said on Instagram.

Ms Poon said that she had a fever reaching 38.9 degrees, headaches, stomach pains and chills after receiving the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine on Aug 5.

“Before getting the vaccine, I prepared everything to fight the side effects,” said Ms Poon, noting they lasted three days.

- Advertisement -

She shared feeling like being beaten and shocked from time to time.

“I feel like my neck keeps stiffening. I wake up with pain almost every hour and did not sleep well.”

Ms Poon suggested taking vitamin C and B, three to four days before vaccination and drinking more water to prepare.

She added in her post that she hasn’t recovered fully but could do some housework slowly.

- Advertisement -

To end her post, Ms Poon urged everyone to make an appointment for vaccination.

Ms Poon is currently based in Taiwan with her husband, Roger Yo, who is a Taiwanese music producer.

AstraZeneca side effects listed on Gov. uk‘s website include feeling faint or light-headed, changes in heartbeat, shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of the lips, face or throat, nausea, stomach pain or rash.

“Signs of an allergic reaction may include itchy skin rash, shortness of breath and swelling of the face or tongue.”

- Advertisement -

More common side effects include feeling tired, headaches, nausea, joint or muscle pain, chills and tenderness or pain on the injection site.

Those who experience severe allergic reactions to the vaccine are urged to get medical attention.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is available in Singapore under the Special Access Route (SAR), along with Johnson & Johnson and Sinopharm.

Under SAR, private licensed healthcare institutions are authorised to administer the vaccines to the public. /TISG

Read related: Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine’s antibodies fade after 6 months, third shot could boost effect: Chinese study

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg