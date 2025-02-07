Asia may not always get the same recognition as Latin America or Africa regarding coffee, but the continent is quietly establishing itself as a powerhouse in the coffee world. With countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and India making waves in coffee production, it’s clear that Asia’s coffee scene deserves more attention. Despite a long-standing perception that Asian coffee, particularly robusta, is best suited for budget blends or instant coffee, the rise of discerning palates is changing the game.

According to an article published by Tatler Asia, Asian coffee is much more than meets the eye, and it’s time to appreciate the diverse and dynamic coffees these regions offer.

Here’s a closer look at five Asian countries where coffee cultures thrive and what makes their beans stand out.

Vietnam: The robust king

Vietnam has long reigned as the world’s second-largest coffee producer, and it dominates the robusta market, responsible for a staggering 90% of global production. While robusta has often been relegated to instant coffee and budget blends, Vietnam has shown that it’s not about the beans you have but how you use them. Robusta beans have twice the caffeine of arabica, offering a more intense, bitter flavour with earthy and nutty undertones that have become synonymous with the country’s coffee culture.

Vietnam’s most iconic brew, cà phê sữa đá, is a delightful combination of strong, bitter coffee and sweetened condensed milk served over ice. For a richer experience, cà phê trứng (egg coffee) offers a creamy, decadent twist with whipped egg yolk, sugar, and coffee. This unique take on coffee is a testament to Vietnam’s dedication to crafting an unforgettable coffee experience.

Indonesia: A diverse coffee landscape

Indonesia’s coffee scene mirrors the country’s diversity, with distinct beans coming from different islands, climates, and cultures. The country is perhaps best known for its exotic and rare kopi luwak—coffee beans partially digested by civet cats before being processed. This results in a smoother, less acidic coffee with a unique flavour profile.

But Indonesia’s coffee culture goes beyond novelty. The volcanic soil and humid climate of regions like Sumatra, Java, and Sulawesi provide the perfect environment for cultivating arabica beans. Sumatran coffee, in particular, is renowned for its deep, earthy, and spicy flavours, often with hints of chocolate. The giling basah (wet-hulling) processing method adds to the full-bodied, low-acid taste that defines Indonesian coffee.

Philippines: A rich and historical coffee tradition

The Philippines boasts a rich coffee history dating back to the Spanish colonial era, and today, it is one of the few countries that produce all four major coffee varieties: arabica, robusta, excelsa, and liberica. One standout variety is barako, a bold and robust liberica bean grown in Batangas and Cavite. With its fruity, floral aroma and a smoky aftertaste, barako offers a coffee experience unlike any other.

In the Philippines, coffee is not just a drink—it’s a part of the culture. Kapeng barako, the country’s traditional brew, is often served black and unsweetened for an intense, full-bodied experience. However, it can also be enjoyed with muscovado sugar for a balanced flavour profile. This deep connection to tradition and a diverse range of beans place the Philippines at the forefront of Asia’s coffee renaissance.

Thailand: From spices to sustainability

Thailand’s coffee scene is relatively young but has rapidly grown in quality and popularity, particularly with the rise of high-quality arabica beans in the northern regions of Chiang Mai and Chiang Rai. The altitude and climate in these areas create beans with bright, fruity notes and a touch of spice, which is ideal for brewing oliang, Thailand’s traditional iced coffee. The dark roasted coffee, bolstered with cardamom, corn, and other spices, delivers a bold, aromatic punch.

However, its commitment to sustainable and ethical farming practices truly sets Thai coffee apart. Many Thai coffee farms focus on organic cultivation and fair-trade initiatives, making every cup a socially responsible choice.

India: A blend of tradition and innovation

India’s coffee-growing regions, particularly Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, produce some of the finest shade-grown arabica beans in the world. One of the country’s most unique contributions is monsooned Malabar coffee, where beans are exposed to monsoon winds for an ageing process that imparts a mellow, low-acid flavour with a heavy body and rich, earthy undertones.

Its history and traditions deeply influence India’s coffee culture, particularly in South India, where filter coffee (kaapi) is a staple. Made by mixing frothed milk with a strong coffee decoction brewed in a traditional metal filter, kaapi is typically served in a steel tumbler and saucer, offering a distinctly intense, flavourful experience. Additionally, India’s use of spices in coffee, often reminiscent of the country’s chai culture, adds a unique twist to its coffee offerings.

The Asian coffee awakening

As more people discover the diverse flavours, textures, and techniques used across Asia’s coffee-producing countries, it’s clear that the continent’s coffee culture is ready for its moment in the spotlight. From Vietnam’s robusta to Indonesia’s rare kopi luwak, from the Philippines’ barako to Thailand’s sustainable coffee farming, and from India’s rich filter coffee traditions, there’s no shortage of exceptional beans waiting to be discovered.

Asia is no longer just a coffee producer—it’s a coffee innovator. So, the next time you sip your cup of coffee, consider venturing beyond the usual and waking up to Asia’s rich, complex flavours. The continent’s coffee culture is not just growing; it’s thriving.