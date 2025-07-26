Experts link rise in suicides among Singaporeans in their 30s to job insecurity, family pressures, and mental health stress

SINGAPORE: Job insecurity, family pressures, and mental health struggles are among the reasons behind the rise in suicides among those in their 30s in Singapore, according to experts.

New figures released on July 19 showed 75 individuals in their 30s died by suicide in 2024, up from 66 in the previous year. It was also the highest number recorded among all age groups, based on provisional data cited by Channel News Asia (CNA).

Principal clinical psychologist Dr Sharon Lu of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) told CNA that those in their 30s—the sandwich generation—juggle building their careers, raising children, and caring for ageing parents, while also managing financial pressure. At the same time, they worry about job security, housing loans, and daily family expenses.

“The pressure to meet societal expectations and perceived life achievements can further compound these stresses and create social isolation,” she added.

Dr Lu noted that suicide is rarely caused by one issue alone and is the result of biological, psychological, social, and cultural risk factors, along with a lack of resilience factors.

While many assume that depression is the cause of all suicides, Dr Lu said that “someone who is not depressed can still be suicidal.”

Psychiatrist and deputy medical director Dr David Teo of Connections MindHealth said many in their 30s start to question whether they’ve reached the goals they set in their 20s, and when those go unfulfilled, it can lead to “a sense of failure or hopelessness.”

He also pointed to the role of social media, which often fuels comparison and leaves people feeling left behind.

SOS’ senior manager and lead counsellor Chan May Peng also noted that those in their 30s are “at crossroads”—questioning career choices, managing relationship commitments, and adjusting to caregiving roles, with some having little or no support.

Dr Teo said having a strong social support system is important, while Dr Lu added that prioritising self-care, practicing self-compassion, and maintaining a clear work-life balance can help too.

“Sometimes, people may feel like they don’t have enough time for self-care, but it is not something to be done only when it’s convenient,” said Dr Lu.

Regular exercise, getting enough sleep, meditation, and improving financial habits can all help.

Ms Chan also suggested simple ways to reset mentally, like taking short walks in the park while listening to music, journaling, and shifting focus away from overwhelming thoughts, which can create space for emotional recovery and reduce mental load.

Experts advised checking in, listening, and encouraging those showing signs of distress or talking about death. Mental health professionals pointed out that signs of stress may not always be obvious. Changes in sleep and appetite, physical fatigue, irritability, or anxiety could be warning signs.

Ms Chua from SOS said asking someone directly if they’ve been thinking about suicide creates a safe space for someone to open up.

Dr Teo added that you can also encourage them to seek professional help immediately and check in with them regularly to remind them they’re not alone.

Dr Lu said giving away personal items, pulling away from others, or changes in what they like or share on social media could be signs someone is at risk.

Many who are suicidal already feel guilty or like a burden. What they need most, said Ms Chan, is someone who will listen without judgment, validate their pain, and encourage them to seek help.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available through the National Mental Health Helpline (1771), the Samaritans of Singapore Hotline (1767), and the Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline (1800 283 7019). /TISG

