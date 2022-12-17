Expat offered $6,000 salary in Singapore wants to know what type of lifestyle he can expect 

A Reddit user from South Africa said he had been offered a job in Singapore that pays $6,000 monthly. He then asked on r/askSingapore what kind of living standard he and his wife could expect on this amount.

The Reddit user Wise-Measurement9938 wrote on Wednesday (Dec 13) that he was aware that housing is pricey in Singapore and had allotted $2,500 to 3,000 monthly for this, thinking that he and his wife could rent a condominium as they are frequent gym users and could also make use of the other amenities.

“I travelled to Singapore in October and I am very fond of eating at the hawker centers as the food is quite affordable and the quality and taste is amazing,” he added.

As for transportation, he wrote that he had noticed that “other people using the train might take the same trip as me but get charged less for the train trip than I was,” and asked for ways to make his commute cheaper.

“I was hoping if some people have some budgeting tips and can share their current expenses…. Any help and insight here would be much appreciated!” he added.

Singapore Reddit users readily answered his question, as well as provided tips as to how to budget well and make the most of his stay. They told him that living in a condominium would be pricey and that if it’s a gym he and his wife are looking for, there are other options to consider.

“Gym membership is definitely cheaper and condo gyms are really not well equipped compared to the gyms outside,” wrote one netizen.

Reddit users suggested memberships at Fitness First, ActiveSG, or Anytime Fitness instead of relying on the gym at condominiums.

Alternatively, “If you have your own regime, cheapest option would be to buy gym equipment from Decathalon or Carousell (second hand market) and workout at home,” another wrote.

As for a less pricey place, another advised him to consider renting an HDB flat.

“Consider a HDB, 2.5-3k sounds like it can get you a HDB in a decent location (near MRT and amenities). Not sure how small or how inconvenient a condo would be at that rental price.”

Another Reddit user advised him concerning food, transport, and nightlife.

One Redditor provided a complete budget breakdown for the expat.

/TISG

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg