;
Property

Executive condominium (EC) prices in Singapore continue to rise amid limited supply of newly launched ECs

ByMary Alavanza

November 11, 2024

SINGAPORE: The prices of executive condominiums (ECs) in Singapore have been rising steadily in recent years, driven by the limited supply of newly launched ECs.

According to Singapore Business Review, in 2022, the average price was S$1,329 per square foot (psf), and by the first nine months of 2024 (9M24), it had risen to S$1,460 psf.

Singapore Realtors Inc. (SRI) reported that the average unit price for the first nine months of 2024 (9M24) is already 3.8% higher than the 2023 average of S$1,406 per square foot (psf).

SRI also pointed out that half of the EC units sold in 9M24 were priced between S$1,500 psf and S$1,600 psf.

According to SRI, buyers seem willing to pay these higher prices “driven by the perceived value and strategic location of these developments.”

Despite rising prices, SRI stated that ECs remain appealing to buyers due to their unique blend of public and private housing features—an option that buyers increasingly prioritise.

See also  Executive Condo in Singapore - How to Buy one?

SRI added that data shows that ECs remain highly appealing, especially as more buyers see their value in location and strategic features.

This growing interest in ECs is not limited to new launches but extends to the resale market as well.

SRI data showed that for resale ECs, the average price in the third quarter of 2024 was S$1,307 psf, 6.9% lower than new ECs, priced at S$1,404 psf.

SRI explained that the limited supply of new ECs and regulations like the five-year Minimum Occupation Period (MOP) and the ten-year privatisation rule have helped narrow the price gap between new and resale ECs.

SRI noted that buyers are actively purchasing EC units 10 years or older from their Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP), resulting in a 63.8% year-on-year (YoY) increase in sales of these mature properties.

SRI added that the transition from a new EC to a fully privatised property is appealing to many buyers, as it offers the security of a stable community during the early years and the potential for value appreciation as the property matures and becomes accessible to more buyers.

See also  Property analysts: Upcoming Tampines Street 95 units price to start over S$1,600 psf

/TISG

Read also: HDB reports S$6.775B deficit for FY2023, higher than FY2022

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Property

HDB reports S$6.775B deficit for FY2023, higher than FY2022

November 9, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Property

Potential UK tax reform could drive ultra-wealthy to Singapore’s luxury real estate market

November 7, 2024 Jewel Stolarchuk
Property

Singapore’s luxury homes set to boost demand amid UK tax change

November 6, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

Featured News In the Hood

S$17.50 meal at hot pot stall shocks diner; she regrets not reading the food reviews first before ordering

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Gadgets

‘Thought this reputable brand can last a few years…’ — Another Samsung phone user laments after her screen fills up with green & purple lines

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

ICA warns of heavy traffic from Nov 15 to Jan 1 after a record 543,000 SG-MY land crossings seen on 1 day, Sept 6

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

Woman gets charged S$7.99 for FREE ice cream or fries after she scanned QR code; Jollibee investigates

November 12, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.