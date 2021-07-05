excited-for-the-weekend?-4-globally-recognised-bars-in-singapore-to-visit

Did you know that some of the world’s best bars are right here in the little red dot? If you’re planning a night out this weekend, you have plenty of bars to choose from. Some of these are also considered as the best bars in the world, making Singapore a hotspot for trying award-winning drinks. But how much would it cost if you were to spend a night at one of these bars? Keep reading to see how much you’ll need to budget for a night out for 2 people.

Native (Ranked 18/50)

Native, a bar known for its selection of Asian-produced spirits, local ingredients and sustainability, currently ranks 18th out of 50th on the best bars list as of 2020. They have consistently ranked among the top 20 bars in the world, an impressive feat that shows the high standard they continue to hold themselves to. You can book a visit to either the main bar area, main dining room or attic space. If you become a fan of their cocktails and prefer to try them out at home, you can also get bottled cocktails and regional spirits delivered. 250ml bottled cocktails cost S$48, while 500ml bottles cost S$88 and will save you approximately 8%. All in all, if you’re looking to try out some local spirits and support a creative and zero-waste business, Native can be a great option.

Manhattan (Ranked 14/50)

Manhattan ranks 14/50 on the best bars list in the world and ranked on Asia’s best bars list. It was crafted from the world’s first in-house rickhouse, which are barrels designed for storing and aging distilled spirits (usually whiskey). It’s located in the Regent Singapore Hotel, has a renowned whiskey collection, award-winning interiors and bartenders and hospitality. For those who want to enjoy an adult-only atmosphere, you can opt for a Sunday brunch which will cost you S$168 per person for free-flow cocktails, wines and beers. Otherwise, the average cost of a cocktail is around S$25 or S$27 for cocktails that are part of their New York Personified menu. Thus, for a night out for 2 people, drinking 2 cocktails each, the average cost would end up being S$100 before tax and service fees, which is fairly similar to the other top bars on this list.

If you come in a group of at least 4, then you can budget S$390 for a Flowing Bowl, which is a cocktail punch bowl that comes topped off with a bottle of champagne. For a group of 4, this bowl will cost S$97.50 per person before tax and drinks, which would take around 4 drinks per person to break even from just buying drinks individually. If you want to abstain from alcohol, you can also indulge in a variety of non-alcoholic cocktails, which cost 37% less than their alcoholic counterparts. Due to the current closures related to the pandemic, you can get their cocktails delivered in 100ml or 700ml bottles, which cost S$26 and S$290 respectively.

Jigger & Pony (Ranked 9/50)

Jigger & Pony is another Singapore bar that lands in the top 10 best bars in the world. As of 2021, it is also the number 2 bar in Asia. The bar and its menu are equally creative and joyful, led by an incredibly diverse and talented team. It also offers playful bar food like sandwiches and desserts to go along with the unique cocktails Jigger & Pony is known to offer. Cocktails cost S$25 each, so a typical night out with 2 people will cost around S$117 after the 10% service charge and 7% SGT. You can also buy wines by the bottle, with a few available by the glass. Their happy hour provides a great opportunity for saving, since you can save almost 40% off typical cocktail prices.

Currently, Jigger & Pony is delivering bottled versions of their cocktails that are made by the same award-winning mixologists that the bar is known for. If you want to enjoy their drinks at home, you’ll be able to buy 200ml and 500ml bottles of their signature cocktails, which cost an average of S$34 and S$77 each respectively. You can also order sandwiches for S$23-S$36, desserts for S$12-S$14 and other bar food like olives (S$10) and sliders (S$33).

ATLAS (Ranked 4/50)

ATLAS is ranked as the 4th top bar in the world as of 2020 and is known for its vast collection of spirits, including over 1,300 gin labels. It can be a great option for gin lovers as it also hosts its Juniper Society gatherings, which introduces members to different types of gin. Located on the ground floor of Parkview Square, ATLAS can be a dream for art-deco lovers thanks to its jazz age opulence and moody interior. To enjoy the atmosphere and drinks for 2 at Atlas, you should be prepared to pay a little over S$96 if you both have 2 cocktails each. You can also expect to spend up to S$250 if you want to try a martini with gin that’s from as far back as 1910.

Alternatively, if you get a bottle of wine or champagne to split with you can expect to pay S$85-S$680 (or about S$21.25-S$170 per person for a group of 4). There are plenty of options for those who don’t drink alcohol as well. For instance, you can get a non-alcohol cocktail for S$12-S$14 or juice and soft drinks for around S$8.

How to Save on Dining and Going Out

There are several ways you can save on dining and going out in Singapore, even at renowned locations. First, you can always check to see happy hour prices. As we’ve seen with the bars above, you can get a nearly 40% discount on typical prices. Second, you can also use a credit card to get cashback or rewards when paying for your bill at participating restaurants or bars. Another (potentially less fun) option is to stick to the recommended limit of 1-2 drinks per sitting and switch to some non-alcoholic drinks afterwards to continue enjoying the atmosphere. Typically, non-alcoholic drinks cost S$10 less, which can save you a considerable amount of cash. However, regardless of how you choose to imbibe, you should always remember to drink responsibly.

