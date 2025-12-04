Exchange student gatecrashed F1 VIP area, says tickets are too expensive

SINGAPORE: A university exchange student from Sweden was recently sentenced to four weeks’ imprisonment for allegedly trespassing into the VIP area and pit lane of the Formula One event. Moreover, the young man also sneaked into a highly restricted area, with his reasoning being that the tickets were too expensive.

The Formula One (F1) Singapore Grand Prix was held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The 22-year-old exchange student enrolled at a local university faces three charges of trespassing, two of which he pleaded guilty to. The third charge would be taken into consideration by the judge when sentencing. There was also another suspect in this case, a 17-year-old volunteer who assisted the student with his crime.

According to the case, the student inquired about the ticket prices with a friend, and when he deemed it to be too expensive, he then planned to attempt illegal entry.

On the day of the event, the student arrived at the track entrance and spoke with a 17-year-old volunteer responsible for scanning admission tickets. When he was asked if he had a ticket, the student claimed that his friend had one.

The volunteer asked him to wait, and about 30 minutes later, the student decided to approach the volunteer again and claimed that his friend had not appeared. The volunteer refused to let him in, but due to his persistence, the volunteer eventually gave in and pretended to scan the defendant’s phone, allowing him to enter the race arena without a ticket.

With his illegal access, the student walked to a high-security area reserved for drivers and VIPs. All entrances required VIP passes and were subjected to security checks. The student then found a gate locked with a bicycle chain and searched online for how to crack the combination lock and successfully unlocked it to enter the VIP arena.

The student then crossed a police lane without authorisation and entered the pit lane. He was stopped and questioned when he was seen taking photos in the area. He tried to lie and claimed that he had a ticket and that the gate was not locked. However, his browser history revealed his crime.

Police arrested him after receiving a report.

