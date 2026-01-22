‘Cannot eat, cannot sleep’: Woman devastated after ex asks her to hand over BTO to new girlfriend

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman was left utterly flabbergasted, and more than a little insulted, when her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend casually asked her to transfer her share of their BTO flat to his new girlfriend. Yikes.

Posting on a local forum on Tuesday (Jan 20), the woman said they had been together for seven years, having started dating back in their JC days.

Over that time, she said she gave everything she had to the relationship—“her heart, her body, her youth, and her soul.”

Believing they were firmly on the path towards marriage, the couple applied for a BTO flat and were simply waiting for its completion. At that point, she thought the future was settled and secure.

Then, completely out of the blue last June, the man told her he wanted to break up because he had “lost feelings.”

Despite the breakup, the woman said he continued to stay in contact with her, which left her confused and holding on to the belief that things were still, somehow, okay between them.

That illusion came crashing down on Monday (Jan 19), when her ex “dropped the biggest bombshell” yet. He asked if she would be willing to “settle the BTO by transferring her share.”

The woman said she struggled to come to terms with it at first, as it suggested that while they were still seeing each other from June 2025 to early January 2026, he already had another woman in the picture.

“I cannot believe it,” she wrote. “He’s already with someone else? And he wants me to just hand over our future home so he can live there with her? I feel so used and discarded, like I was just a placeholder until something better came along.”

Still reeling from the shock, the woman said she is currently an emotional “mess.”

“I cannot eat, cannot sleep, just keep crying,” she said. “How do I even begin to move on from this level of betrayal? How am I supposed to deal with the BTO legal side and the heartbreak at the same time?”

“Forfeit and ask him to re-apply with his garbage GF.”

Many forum users were livid on her behalf, blasting her ex-boyfriend’s sheer nerve in making such a request after putting her through so much hurt.

A large number urged her to take the scorched-earth route and simply give up the BTO altogether.

“Forfeit BTO. Let him have to reapply and wait even longer. If you want to be petty,” the most upvoted comment read.

“Forfeit the BTO. If you can’t have it then he can’t too,” another chimed in.

“Find a new boyfriend, ask him to transfer the BTO to you,” a third quipped.

Others, however, urged her to hold off on making any decisions while she is still highly emotional, warning that acting in the heat of the moment could lead to choices she may later regret.

One suggested that if her ex was truly adamant about taking over the flat, she should “ask him to compensate 50% value of the house, meaning if the house was bought at aboutt S$400,000, ask him to pay you S$200,000 since he wants you to give the house freely. If not, forfeit and ask him to re-apply with his garbage GF.”

Another added, “Transfer the BTO by asking him to pay a higher amount. After the money is in your hands, sabotage him by telling his new GF.”

