SINGAPORE: A former UI/UX and Web Designer recently took to social media to share that he finally stepped out of his comfort zone and embarked on a different professional path.

“Now I’m a tattoo apprentice! I love what I do and even though my income and life from now onwards are never going to be stable, I’m much happier,” he wrote on r/askSingapore on Sunday (March 31).

“Heck, I’m not even earning anything right now (nada, $0) and half the time I’m on the floor scrubbing dirt. I feel like myself again and never looked back.”

He explained that he left his previous job because he was miserable and felt like an ‘NPC going to work and designing the same-looking corporate websites for soulless companies.’

“The life [as a web designer] is not as glamorous as social media makes it seem,” he said.

Additionally, he revealed that this was his third attempt at securing a Tattoo Apprenticeship and that he succeeded this time with the help of a friend.

“We got to talking, and eventually, he invited me for an interview, which felt more like a friendly chat about our expectations, required duties, etc.”

Other Singaporeans share their own tales of switching careers

The Tattoo Apprentice’s post resonated with numerous Singaporean Redditors, prompting them to share their tales of switching careers in the comments section.

One individual, who left his previous job to pursue freelance work as a video editor, motion graphics artist, and colourist, shared:

“I’ve not had a stable job since 2014, and it’s scary a lot of the time when things are quiet, but at least I can tell people they’re being unreasonable and can cut clients who are too cheap /too toxic /not worth my time.”

Another individual, who had a comfortable government job for a period, revealed that they took a leap of faith to become a trainee airline pilot, adding, “Pay cut is painful, but no regrets.”

A man who never got to graduate also opened up, saying:

“Never been the studying type, so jumped into something more handson when I had the chance.

Now I have the right to starve, aka freelance, but at the same time, had the chance to meet great people, learn new stuff, be in terror, and watched really interesting stuff.

Even within my line, I’m considered a bit of an outlier cause of chance and my interests.”

Additionally, a former Allied Health Professional shared her own story, revealing that she switched to the tech industry in her thirties due to financial constraints and the need for a more flexible schedule to care for her child.

Fortunately, she found success in her new role. She said, “Earning multiples of what I was before, flexible work Arrangements and just a far better and easier life overall.”

