Ex-teacher goes viral: How she’s educating ‘millions’ without a classroom, but reactions are mixed

SINGAPORE: When an ex-teacher swapped her lesson plans for the cameras and ring lights, only a few expected she would become an online hit. But that’s exactly what she became. Today, with millions of viewers learning from her through social media platforms like YouTube and TikTok, and recently via her feature on #DailyKetchup Episode 438, she’s at the epicentre of a countrywide discussion about professional teaching, education, creativity, and the real meaning and purpose of “instruction.”

The ex-teacher in question? Kong Man Jing, better known online as Biogirl MJ, co-founder of Just Keep Thinking — a Singapore-based science and nature education channel that’s won over a massive following with its fun, accessible content.

Her catching the limelight and bursting onto the scene has sparked a rush of online commentary. Some congratulated her for daring to leave the limitations of the conventional classroom and share knowledge using her methods. Others are more cynical, doubtful about the usefulness and depth of her content.

“She’s not really teaching foundational science,” one commenter said. “It’s more niche topics she’s personally interested in. But I love that she’s doing what she wants, free from a system that often stifles creativity.”

It’s a sentiment many teachers can relate to. Teachers are usually hidden behind an inflexible curriculum, administrative responsibilities, and a cutthroat system intended more for assessments than genuine learning and curiosity. “The syllabus could be trimmed or restructured,” the commenter continued. “We teach theories, but rarely the ‘why’ behind them. There’s little emphasis on how science works, so students just end up memorising facts to pass exams.”

Another viewer commented with a more personal reflection: “She has the self-awareness to realise she might not be great at managing or communicating with people in a classroom setting. That’s commendable in itself.”

Others just relish her content for what it is. “It gives me Saturday morning science show vibes,” one follower commented, recalling the wistful delight of learning for fun instead of just for grades.

Nonetheless, not all were persuaded that this shift demonstrates anything about conventional training. One commenter narrated that she used to work at The Learning Lab, a famous tuition centre, not a typical university. “That’s quite different from teaching in a public-school setting,” the commenter noted. “And she even said she was quite satisfied with her job there.”

But the most reverberating remark came from this Redditor: “This just proves that teachers want to teach. The researching, planning, prepping, delivering, refining—that’s the heart of it. It’s all the extra bureaucracy, all the KPIs and admin nonsense, that drives teachers away.”

And that’s the real substance of the story here, not about a teacher abandoning education or her usual teaching duties, but about someone overhauling and reinventing what it means to teach. Whether via the classroom, a camera lens, or a viral video, she’s doing what many teachers do best — sparking curiosity, nurturing interest, and prompting the imagination.

In a world where the conventional structures are often too stiff for novelty and too unyielding for innovation, her journey raises a compelling question: If the objective is to instigate learning and stir the imagination, do we really need a classroom at all?