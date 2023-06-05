Ex-SDP CEC member asked to leave Islamic college two weeks into director job

SINGAPORE: Former Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) politician Damanhuri Bin Abas has revealed that he was asked to leave the Muhammadiyah Islamic College (MIC) two weeks into a new director role.

Mr Damanhuri served with MIC before leaving the institution to enter politics eight years ago. He contested in the 2015 general election under the SDP ticket, and although he did not win the contest, he quickly rose through the ranks of the opposition party. He was made a member of its Central Executive Committee (CEC).

Earlier this year, Mr Damanhuri announced his retirement from politics after he became aware of a vacancy at MIC following the departure of the previous director. Intrigued by the opportunity to return to the college where he had previously worked, he expressed his interest and was pleased to learn that MIC would seriously consider his application.

Mr Damanhuri said that he felt a spiritual calling to rejoin the institution, having just completed his Umrah pilgrimage with his family. He was happy when MIC welcomed him to the director role for at least five years.

The former politician said he “tried to remain focused on my operational and leadership role” at MIC and was “quite excited at the prospect of leading MIC again.”

However, two weeks into the job, he was informed that he “needed to go.” He was given three months’ notice and will leave MIC at the end of June.

Mr Damanhuri said that a group of young leaders at MIC unsuccessfully lobbied against the college’s decision. It is also unclear whether there were political reasons behind MIC’s decision to let him go, as he said in his post that his retirement from politics was “not enough”.

While Mr Damanhuri is disappointed, he appears to bear MIC no grudge. He wrote: “Putting aside my unfortunate personal experience, moving forward I trust and have faith that wisdom will prevail in the country and that the community would continue to progress and grow. I will do my best to find ways to continue contributing in any way I can.”

He added: “I wish the best to all Staffs and Students of MIC and my heartfelt thanks to Muhammadiyah for their trust given to me.”

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg