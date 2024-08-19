;
Ex-MBS and current RWS chief casino exec banned from MBS amid poaching allegations

ByJewel Stolarchuk

August 19, 2024

SINGAPORE: Andrew MacDonald, the Chief Casino Officer at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), has been barred from entering Marina Bay Sands (MBS), his former place of employment.

The decision, which has raised eyebrows in the industry, was made official with the issuance of a Persona Non-Grata (PNG) notice dated July 31, 2024.

MacDonald, who held senior positions at MBS for nearly 12 years, disclosed the ban on his social media platforms this past Sunday.

The PNG notice explicitly prohibits MacDonald from accessing any part of the Marina Bay Sands Integrated Resort, including the Hotel, Mall, Convention Center, and Casino.

The ban is indefinite, with MBS retaining the right to pursue legal action should MacDonald attempt to enter the premises.

Reports from Inside Asian Gaming (IAG) suggest that MBS’s decision stems from concerns that MacDonald may have attempted to lure MBS customers and staff to RWS during several visits in late July. These visits reportedly took place just before the PNG notice was issued.

MacDonald, who left MBS in late 2021 before joining RWS as Chief Casino Officer about a year later, has strongly denied these allegations.

In an interview with IAG, MacDonald clarified that his visits to MBS were purely social. He stated that during these visits, he was accompanied by his close friend, Mike Sugrue, a former executive at Crown Melbourne who was visiting from Australia.

MacDonald acknowledged that he did interact with two high-value players during these visits but insisted these encounters were coincidental and unplanned.

MacDonald and Sugrue mentioned that they encountered several current MBS executives during their visits, some of whom even assisted them with restaurant reservations.

MacDonald admitted to visiting the casino at MBS on two specific occasions: once on Monday, July 22, to dine at Tong Dim Noodle Bar, and again on Friday, July 26, following the release of the 2Q24 financial results by Las Vegas Sands.

The issuance of a PNG against a senior executive from a rival property is an unusual move, particularly within Singapore’s casino duopoly. This rare occurrence is made even more notable given MacDonald’s unique history of holding top positions at both MBS and RWS.

In response to inquiries from IAG, an MBS spokesperson emphasized that the decision to restrict access to the property is not made lightly, adding that MBS has stringent protocols in place to evaluate such actions.

The spokesperson declined to elaborate on the specific reasons behind the ban, citing confidentiality. /TISG

ByJewel Stolarchuk

