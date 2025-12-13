Ex-intern says FA firm demanded S$1K after he resigned, asks if this is legal

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean took to Reddit to share that the financial advisory (FA) firm he interned with is now asking him to cough up more than S$1,000 after his departure.

Posting his experience on the r/askSingapore forum on Friday (Dec 12), the man explained that shortly after “ghosting” his manager and leaving the company, he received an email stating that he owed the firm over S$1,000. The charges were listed as fees for “Professional Indemnity Cover” and a “6-Month Path to Success Recruitment Incentive Clawback.”

According to him, the email also warned that failure to make payment within seven business days would result in the matter being handed over to debt collectors or lawyers. The company allegedly added that the amount could “change in the future,” which left him even more uncertain about the legitimacy of the demand.

Confused and alarmed, the man turned to Reddit for advice, asking, “Does anyone have any clue if this is legit, and what are the repercussions of not paying?”

Providing more context, he shared in his post that he never intended to stay in the firm for a long time and that he merely took on the FA internship while he was completing his final semester in university to make productive use of his time and earn a small monthly allowance.

He also said that during his six months of employment, “he never made any sales,” and simply spent his time completing examinations sponsored by his manager and helping with various marketing tasks.

“After that and my graduation, I told my manager I’d like to leave, but he didn’t let me, saying it’s worth it to stay, etc., but my entire plan was to just stay for those 6 months, and after that to find a full-time job and leave that place forever.”

“He asked me to sign a declaration form that FA has to sign or something, but I ghosted him because I figured it’s a good way to finally leave. I was eventually terminated via email which I thought was great. However, I just received an email asking me to pay upwards of S$1,000.”

“What kind of person does not read their employment contract?”

The Reddit thread quickly exploded with mixed reactions. While some users called the charges “illegal” and urged him to “name and shame the company,” many others pointed out that the fees might actually be legitimate.

One blunt commenter wrote, “Well, you did not sell anything. And the exams cost more than S$100 per paper as far as I know. The company won’t be so nice as to sponsor you money for exams and teach you skills and then let you leave.”

Another said, “Yes, it is possible. Exams cost money. For future reference, be more mindful before deciding to take an exam or course sponsored by your company when you have no intention to stay.”

A third added, “What kind of person does not read their employment contract, assumes things like exams and allowance are sponsored and free, then becomes uncooperative and ghosts their employer… maybe you should do some self-reflection before coming onto Reddit to look for validation.”

In other news, a new hire at a multinational company has opened up on social media about how drained she feels after only three months on the job, saying the environment has become so stressful and “toxic” that she is honestly thinking about leaving.

In a post on Reddit’s AskSingapore forum on Saturday (Dec 6), she spilt that her team seems to have zero respect for her time or personal boundaries.

Read more: Newly-hired MNC employee drained after 3 months on the job, says colleagues ‘spam’ her with calls and dump minor tasks on her